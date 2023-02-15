TikTok car theft challenge forces Kia and Hyundai software update

Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia have started offering free anti-theft software updates for 8.3 million vehicles targeted by thieves inspired by a viral challenge on social media app TikTok.

The US National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) provided details about the programmes in a statement on Tuesday.

3.8 million Hyundai and 4.5 million Kia vehicles are impacted by the vulnerability.

Most of the affected models were made between 2015 and 2019, use mechanical keys, and feature no electronic immobilisers.

That has allowed thieves to bypass their security systems by using basic tools, including a USB cable, which is connected to a naked key slot for easy hotwiring.

The NHTSA said that car thefts that used the technique led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight deaths in the US.

Data from several US states also showed a massive surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts since the “Kia Challenge” started.

The trend seems to be particularly popular among teenagers, TikTok’s primary audience.

The NHTSA explained the software updates would modify the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute.

It would also require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

Hyundai has further explained that certain vehicle control modules on Hyundai vehicles equipped with standard ‘turn-key-to-start’ ignition systems would be modified.

“As a result, locking the doors with the key fob will set the factory alarm and activate an ‘ignition kill’ feature so the vehicles cannot be started when subjected to the popularised theft mode,” Hyundai said.

“Customers must use the key fob to unlock their vehicles to deactivate the ‘ignition kill’ feature.”

Hyundai is also giving customers a window sticker warning potential thieves that the vehicle has received the update and comes with anti-theft protection.

South Africa appears to be unaffected

The updates are being rolled out in a phased approach starting later in February.

The full list of affected models sold in the US and Australia are:

2015-2021 Hyundai Accent

2015-2021 Hyundai Elantra

2015-2021 Hyundai Kona

2015-2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015-2021 Hyundai Tuscon

2015-2021 Hyundai Veloster

2015-2021 Kia Forte

2015-2021 Kia Optima (4-door and hybrid models)

2015-2021 Kia Rio

2015-2021 Kia Sedona

2015-2021 Kia Sorento

2015-2021 Kia Soul

2015-2021 Kia Sportage

While many of these models are also sold in South Africa, MyBroadband Forum members reckon our versions all come with immobilisers.

Hyundai and Kia have previously also told News24 they were unaware of thefts in South Africa carried out with the technique.

