South Africa’s most popular second-hand cars — and how much they sell for

Autotrader’s Annual Car Industry Report for 2022 has revealed the most popular second-hand cars in South Africa, with the top spot belonging to the Toyota Hilux.

The bakkie is listed for an average price of R465,178 and is closely followed by the Volkswagen Polo and Ford Ranger.

According to AutoTrader, vehicle enquiries on its platform show a customer’s intent to purchase a car.

“Enquiries reveal consumer intent as it is based on consumers enquiring on a particular car’s advert view via telephone, email, or alternatively walking into the dealership itself by using the physical address provided on our platform,” it said.

AutoTrader said the top ten most enquired-about cars made up 30% of total enquired on the platform. Of this, the Hilux made up 17.80%.

The Volkswagen Polo and Ford Ranger made up 16.70% and 12.02% of the top ten’s enquiries, respectively.

Regarding overall statistics, the Hilux generated 5.40% of all enquiries.

“The most enquired-on model was the Toyota Hilux, which within the top 10, generated 5.40% of all the enquiries,” AutoTrader said in its report.

“The Volkswagen Polo generated the 2nd most enquiries with [a] 5.04% share and finally, the Ford Ranger generated [a] 3.70% share of all enquiries.”

AutoTrader also tracks the most searched and most vehicles on its platform. The Ford Fiesta doesn’t appear on these top ten lists.

However, it took the number ten spot for the most enquired-about cars. AutoTrader explained that this likely has to do with the buying habits of South African motorists.

“A standout is the Ford Fiesta, which didn’t feature in both the Top 10 Searches and Top 10 Viewed lists,” it wrote in its report.

“This shows once again, that in some cases, consumers start their car shopping journey by searching for popular and trendy brands/models, but after some careful research, decide to purchase a ‘good value for money’ vehicle.”

It’s interesting to note that Volkswagen appears to be the most prominent car brand listed. It holds three spots on the top ten most enquire-about cars in South Africa.

BMW, Ford, and Toyota each featured two models on the list.

The top ten most popular second-hand cars in South Africa — along with average prices, year, and mileage — are listed below.

#1 Toyota Hilux

Average price — R465,178

R465,178 Average mileage — 96,943km

96,943km Average year — 2018

2018 Share of top ten’s enquiries — 17.80%

#2 Volkswagen Polo

Average price — R284,179

R284,179 Average mileage — 54,502km

54,502km Average year — 2019

2019 Share of top ten’s enquiries — 16.70%

#3 Ford Ranger

Average price — R422,402

R422,402 Average mileage — 96,806km

96,806km Average year — 2018

2018 Share of top ten’s enquiries — 12.20%

#4 BMW 3 Series

Average price — R375,374

R375,374 Average mileage — 99,909km

99,909km Average year — 2015

2015 Share of top ten’s enquiries — 10.90%

#5 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Average price — R475,010

R475,010 Average mileage — 88,791km

88,791km Average year — 2016

2016 Share of top ten’s enquiries — 10.00%

#6 Volkswagen Golf

Average price — R389,468

R389,468 Average mileage — 95,646km

95,646km Average year — 2016

2016 Share of top ten’s enquiries — 8.70%

#7 Volkswagen Polo Vivo

Average price — R194,994

R194,994 Average mileage — 62,058km

62,058km Average year — 2019

2019 Share of top ten’s enquiries — 8.00%

#8 Toyota Fortuner

Average price — R478,553

R478,553 Average mileage — 110,217km

110,217km Average year — 2017

2017 Share of top ten’s enquiries — 6.20%

#9 BMW 1 Series

Average price — R353,205

R353,205 Average mileage — 92,494km

92,494km Average year — 2016

2016 Share of top ten’s enquiries — 5.40%

#10 Ford Fiesta

Average price — R189,383

R189,383 Average mileage — 85,593km

85,593km Average year — 2016

2016 Share of top ten’s enquiries — 4.20%

Now read: TikTok car theft challenge forces Kia and Hyundai software update