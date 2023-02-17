Tesla pushes patch to 363,000 vehicles over Full Self-Driving concerns

Tesla is recalling almost 363,000 of its vehicles over Full Self-Driving (FSD) safety issues, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notice.

Affected Tesla models include: Model S and Xs dating from 2016 to 2023, Model 3s from 2017 to 2023, and Model Ys from 2020 to 2023.

“FSD Beta software that allows a vehicle to exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA says in its notice.

Tesla will release a free over-the-air (OTA) software update for impacted models to address the issue.

“The remedy OTA software update will improve how FSD Beta negotiates certain driving maneuvers during the conditions described above, whereas a software release without the remedy does not contain the improvements,” it said in the recall report.

“All Tesla stores and service centers will be notified about this recall on or shortly after February 16, 2023.”

While Tesla hasn’t officially released a statement regarding the recall, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to share his frustration over the use of the word “recall”.

“Definitely. The word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!” he wrote in response to a post of similar sentiment.

According to Tesla’s safety recall report, the company identified 18 warranty claims received between 8 May 2019 and 12 September 2022 that could be related to the abovementioned issues.

However, it noted that it “is not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to such conditions”.

