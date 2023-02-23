High-tech number plates in the works for Joburg and Pretoria

The Gauteng Provincial Government wants to revamp the number plate system in the province as part of efforts to combat rampant crime in the region.

During his State of the Province address on Monday, 20 February 2023, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said cars are a common denominator in violent crimes.

“In order to strengthen our fight against crime, we need to revamp our legislation on three crucial areas,” Lesufi said.

“The first one is the registration of cars because cars are a common denominator in violent crimes. Either as stolen cars or getaway vehicles.”

He explained that the current system is almost at its end, with it running out of letters and numbers to identify specific vehicles.

“We want to take advantage of this situation to introduce a new, very difficult to copy and tamper-proof number plate so that those who are using wrong or duplicate number plates will have no time to drive through our roads,” the Premier said.

“As we speak, we’ve issued the Government Gazette on 17 February 2023 for consultation and comments on the new security features.

He added that the new system would also assist in managing the abuse of temporary number plates.

The Government Gazette — published by executive council member Kedibone Diale-Tlabela — announces the province’s intention to publish draft regulations related to the new system.

Diale-Tlabela is the Gauteng Provincial Government MEC responsible for road traffic matters in the province. She said that the new regulations would provide for the following:

The registration of suppliers of number plates and pay fees for applications;

The introduction of new security features to improve the credibility of number plates and to enable licence plate tracking within the value chain from manufacturer to end user; and,

The enhancement of existing security features and alignment to national and African standards.

The Gazette gives any interested and affected persons opportunity to comment on the proposal until 31 March 2023.

During his address, Lesufi called upon Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries to create a common verification database.

“We call upon our SADC countries to create a new database of all vehicles within the region so that we can all have a common verification database of all cars that are coming in and out of our country,” he said.

“We have also issued a strict instruction to our law enforcement agencies to pull off those who continue to drive cars without number plates or [with] fraudulent temporary permits.”

The Premier said other crucial areas that need to be addressed are gun laws and reducing the use of cash in business transactions.

“We need to start the process to eliminate illegal guns in our province. These guns are killing our people left, right, and centre,” Lesufi said.

“We also need to migrate our province to use less cash in business transactions.”

