Future Fords could lock you out and drive away for missing repayments

Ford has applied for a patent that could make it easier for banks to repossess cars from owners that default on their vehicle loan instalments.

Automotive news website The Drive spotted the patent on the United States Patent Office’s website shortly after it was published on 23 February 2023.

Initially submitted in August 2021, the patent is titled “Systems and Methods to repossess a vehicle”.

Ford explains that the system will enable the company to remotely enable or disable one or more vehicle components using a data connection, including the engine, air conditioning, or door locks.

Several premium automakers — including BMW and Mercedes-Benz — already feature this type of connected technology in their cars.

But where Ford’s system stands out is in its purported ability to physically move specific models from one spot to another if they support full self-driving or semi-autonomous driving.

Ford explains that the system could kick in if a vehicle owner ignores requests by a financing agency to pay any outstanding amounts owed.

“When an acknowledgement is not received within a reasonable period of time, the first computer may disable a functionality of a component of the vehicle or may place the vehicle in a lockout condition,” Ford said.

The company could also play sounds through the car’s audio system, informing the owner of their failure to pay, another way the lending institution could agitate defaulters.

If there continues to be no response from the owner, the car could drive itself to a more convenient pickup location for a tow truck, which can take it to the lending institution or repossession agency.

Ford also said the system could remotely activate any external cameras on the car to detect any undesirable actions the owner might take in response to a lockout.

In these cases, the system could alert the police to the owner’s actions and provide officers with the contact details and address of the owner for a response.

If the bank or other lending institution does not consider repossession to be financially viable after performing a vehicle diagnostic, the car could also drive itself to the scrapyard.

The lockout could be lifted in medical emergencies to allow the driver to go to a hospital or clinic.