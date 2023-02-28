Big petrol price hike for South Africa — how much more it costs to fill up

Most South African motorists with petrol cars will pay an extra R57.15 or more to fill their tanks in March 2023.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s Central Energy Fund (CEF) has published the official price changes for petrol, diesel, paraffin, and gas, with hikes across the board.

From 1 March 2023, the retail prices of unleaded 93 and unleaded 95 petrol will increase by R1.27 per litre.

That will take the price of a litre of unleaded 95 petrol to R22.95 when filling up inland and R22.30 on the coast.

Wholesale diesel prices are increasing by roughly 30 cents and 31 cents per litre for 500ppm and 50ppm, respectively.

The actual change in diesel pricing at the pumps will vary from one station to the next, as they can set their own retail prices.

The changes in the fuel prices for March can be summarised as follows:

93 unleaded petrol (retail) — R1.27 increase

95 unleaded petrol (retail) — R1.27 increase

500ppm diesel (wholesale) — 30 cents increase

50ppm diesel (wholesale) — 31 cents increase

Illuminating paraffin (wholesale) — 13 cents increase

Illuminating paraffin (maximum retail) — 17 cents increase

LPGAS (maximum retail) — R5.22 increase

The table below shows the inland and coastal retail prices of unleaded 93 and 95 in February 2023 and March 2023.

Fuel price changes February 2023 March 2023 Inland 93 Unleaded R21.38 R22.65 95 Unleaded R21.68 R22.95 Coast 93 Unleaded R20.73 R22.00 95 Unleaded R21.03 R22.30

The CEF explained the significant petrol price increase was primarily due to the average international product price of the fuel increasing.

While the international prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin came down, a significant weakening of the rand against the dollar meant the overall cost of buying these fuels was higher.

During the fuel pricing review period, the average rand/US dollar exchange rate was roughly R17.74 compared to about R17.05 during the previous period.

“This led to a higher contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 48.26 c/l, 52.12 c/l and 53.56 c/l, respectively,” the CEF said.

In addition, the self-adjusting slate levy mechanism allowed for an increase of 4.38c/l due to a negative amount of R2.711 billion on the combined cumulative petrol and diesel slate balances.

The table below summarises how much more you will pay in March compared to February when filling up the typical 45-litre, 60-litre, or 80-litre tank inland.

While the total per tank will differ from the coast, the price increase will be the same.