Most wanted hybrid cars in South Africa

There is mounting interest in hybrids among South African car buyers, according to a recent survey by the online vehicle classifieds platform AutoTrader.

Data on new vehicle registrations from the National Automobile Association of South Africa (Naamsa) showed a surge in hybrid car sales in the country in 2022.

4,764 new-energy vehicles were registered in South Africa in 2022, an increase of 431.7% or over five times more than in 2021.

Plug-in and traditional hybrids contributed the most to this figure, accounting for 4,172 registrations.

This substantial growth and increased interest in hybrids spurred AutoTrader to conduct its first Hybrid Car Buyers Survey.

The popular online vehicle classifieds platform collected responses from over 2,400 visitors to compile a report on trends and perceptions in the local hybrid-buying market.

It found that roughly 66% of participants were likely or very likely to buy a hybrid car in the future, 22% were unsure, and only about 12% were unlikely to consider such a model.

AutoTrader also said its website recorded an astounding average of 10 advert views of hybrid listings every second.

Surprising top brand and model

At least 14 brands and over 40 models featured on AutoTrader in 2022.

The most viewed brand was BMW with 472,110 views, followed closely by Toyota with 451,598, and its sub-brand Lexus with 394,050.

When it came to the most-viewed models, it was interesting that the highly-popular and comparatively affordable Toyota Corolla Cross came in second.

It was beaten by the now-discontinued BMW i8, a plug-in hybrid sports car first launched in South Africa in 2015, alongside the BMW i3.

“The BMW i8 generated a total share of 20% of all hybrid advert views, almost double the second most-viewed model,” AutoTrader’s report stated.

The graph below compares the most-viewed hybrid models on AutoTrader in 2022.

Two factors might have contributed to this.

Firstly, the BMW i8 might have more appeal due to its status as a sports car, which means many views could’ve been driven by curiosity instead of genuine interest in buying.

Further supporting this conclusion is that another sports car — the Ferrari SF90 — was the third most-viewed hybrid, despite being in very short supply locally.

Secondly, the Corolla Cross has seen incredibly high demand, which means that ads for the car might be up for a shorter time than those of the BMW i8.

The average price of a BMW i8 on AutoTrader was over R1.3 million by the time of AutoTrader’s report, while the Corolla Cross had an average price of R538,582.

That means the latter is a far more realistic option for the average car buyer in South Africa.

However, the hypothesis that interest in BMW i8 listings was mainly driven by curiosity doesn’t hold up when considering it was also the most enquired-on model.

The Corolla Cross came much closer in this category, but the fact remains that the BMW still placed first.

Whereas the i8 accounted for 26.6% of all the enquiries among the top 10 most-searched-for cars, the Corolla Cross claimed 23.3%.

As a brand, Toyota was more popular than BMW.

Aside from the Corolla Cross, it also offers the Prius and hybrid versions of the Corolla sedan, RAV4 SUV, and Yaris hatchback in South Africa.

The infographic below shows the top 10 most enquired-on hybrid cars on AutoTrader in South Africa.

AutoTrader also asked the survey participants various questions regarding their interest in hybrid cars.

88.4% said they regarded improved fuel efficiency as the primary advantage of these vehicle types.

That is unsurprising, given that petrol and diesel prices have floated well above R20 per litre in the past few months.

38.6% of the respondents said they would only consider a hybrid car if it offered consumption figures of around 2-3.9l/100km.

Those low numbers are generally only achievable with the more expensive plug-in hybrid cars but can also be achieved in ideal conditions with more affordable traditional hybrids.

But 66% of the respondents said they would prefer having a plug-in model rather than a traditional self-charging hybrid.

That was despite the impression that South Africa still had lacking charging infrastructure, and concerns over rolling power cuts making it difficult to recharge batteries.

Interestingly, over 80% of respondents believed hybrid cars offered 900km or less range on a single tank and full battery charge.

The Toyota Corolla Cross, which has relatively high consumption figures compared to plug-in hybrids, offers a claimed range of 965km.

Therefore, there appears to be a perception that hybrids offer significantly less range than they really do.

Provided automakers could place more emphasis and market fuel efficiency as more important selling points, hybrids are likely to see substantial uptake in South Africa in the coming years.

