Lucid Motors shows off 830kW electric car with over 800km range

Lucid Motors has showcased the 2023 edition of its Air Grand Touring Performance electric vehicle (EV) at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 2.7 seconds and can travel up to 861km on a single charge.

The rapid acceleration is possible as the EV produces up to 1,111 horsepower (828kW) thanks to its dual-motor all-wheel drive system.

Lucid Motors focuses on manufacturing luxury electric cars, which come at a hefty price — pricing for the 2023 Air Grand Touring Performance starts at $179,000 (R3.3 million).

“Lucid Air Grand Touring epitomises the promise of the Lucid brand – a triumvirate of industry-leading range and efficiency, stellar driving dynamics, and luxurious interior space,” Licid Group CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson said.

“The remarkable speed with which we are able to conceive and bring this model to market is possible only because of Lucid’s high degree of vertical integration and in-house production of our proprietary EV powertrain and battery pack technology.”

The EV’s fast charging system lets it add 321km to its range in approximately 12 minutes, and the company says the Air Grand Touring Performance can travel 799 to 861km on a full charge, depending on driving style.

Every Lucid Motors Grand Touring Performance comes with a transparent glass canopy, and customers can opt for a 21-speaker Surreal Sound Pro sound system if they find the standard one insufficient.

The company describes the EV’s interior as “vault-silent luxury”, with space to stretch out and 20-way massaging seats.

Customers can opt to add Lucid Motors’ advanced driver-assistance system — DreamDrive Pro — which features 32 onboard sensors, an innovative driver-monitoring system, and onboard Ethernet networking.

We got to see the car up close at MWC 2023. Photos of the Lucid Motors Air Grand Touring Performance on display at the event are included below.

Lucid Motors Air Grand Touring Performance

