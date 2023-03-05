Expensive flights are here to stay â€” Experts

International flight prices have tripled since the Covid-19 pandemic, but don’t expect respite anytime soon.

This is according to aviation expert Linden Birns, speaking to the Sunday Times.

“The driving factor is the sky-high costs of jet fuel, spurred on by the Ukraine conflict, with the price having doubled since 2019,” said Birns.

“The impact is compounded by exchange rates hitting the weakened rand and demand for seats outstripping supply.”

Birns also noted that South Africa is suffering from a shortage of qualified, active pilots.

He said there are several reasons for this â€” including lay-offs, pandemic deaths, poaching from international airlines, and international aviation law not allowing pilots over the age of 65 to captain an international flight.

“Britain recently recruited a large team of air traffic controllers from South Africa, luring them with packages of Â£85,000 [about R1.85m] a year to work in the UK,” Birns added.

Local competition

Locally, the aviation industry has suffered because of the collapse of Comair â€” the company that operated both Kulula and British Airways South Africa.

The company’s business rescue failed to raise the required funding to get it back in the air before a 30 May 2022 deadline.

“We did our utmost to secure the funding, but when we were unable to do so, had no option to lodge the application [for liquidation],” said one business rescue practitioner, Richard Ferguson.

“It is an extremely sad day for the company, its employees, its customers and South African aviation.”

One positive for the local industry has been the launch and growth of South Africa’s youngest airline â€” Lift.

The airline was founded by established operator Global Aviation, Kulula founder Gidon Novick, and former Uber executive Jonathan Ayache. It launched in late 2020 with flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The airline announced in September 2022 it would expand its service to offer flights between Johannesburg and Durban.

Lift joined airlines like Airlink, FlySafair, SAA, and CemAir in covering this route.

Now read: Starlink could be a game changer