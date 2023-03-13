Ford recalls F-150 Lightning bakkies over fire risk

Ford has recalled 18 of its F150 Lightning electric bakkies over defective batteries that caused at least one vehicle to catch fire, The Verge reports.

The manufacturer implemented a four-week pause on production and shipping to get “clean” battery stock and restarted production on Monday, 13 March 2023.

Ford said it, together with South Korean battery supplier SK On, had found the root cause of the battery defect issue.

Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg, in a statement, said the manufacturer isn’t aware of any deaths or injuries relating to the battery fire incident.

“Together with SK On, we have confirmed the root causes and have implemented quality actions,” she said.

“Production is on track to resume Monday with clean stock of battery packs.”

Ford has been in close contact with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the regulator is expected to publish the recall notice next week.

In early February, one of Ford’s electric trucks caught fire in a holding lot linked to its Dearborn, Michigan factory, and the fire spread to two other vehicles. The manufacturer halted production on 4 February.

This isn’t the first time Ford has recalled vehicles over fire risks.

In July 2022, the manufacturer recalled more than 100,000 hybrid SUVs over engine fire risks.

The company traced the problem with the vehicles to the battery junction box’s circuit boards, which were susceptible to electrical shorts.

Ford said it had received reports of 21 fires and one injury related to this issue.

The recall affected certain Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair hybrid vehicles with model years between 2020 and 2022.