GM wants to add ChatGPT-like digital assistant to its cars

General Motors (GM) is working on a digital assistant powered by a ChatGPT-like language model for its vehicle brands, Semafor reports.

Its vision is for the digital assistant to support drivers in situations where they would have previously referred to the vehicle’s owner manual, among other functions.

For example, the digital assistant could show a driver how to replace a tyre on the vehicle if it suffers a flat.

The system could also explain several vehicle warning lights and give guidance on whether to pull over to address it immediately or whether it can wait until they get home.

It could also book appointments at recommended mechanics.

It could also offer integration and scheduling features with other devices, including garage door motors and remotes.

The voice-activated assistant will use Microsoft’s Azure cloud service, image creator DALL·E, and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot.

GM’s software-defined vehicle and operating system vice president, Scott Miller, confirmed some of the details with Reuters.

“ChatGPT is going to be in everything,” Miller said.

A spokesperson said the shift isn’t just about the evolution of voice commands but also means customers can expect future vehicles to be more capable and “fresh overall” regarding emerging technologies.