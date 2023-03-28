Fiat and Suzuki beat VW and Ford in running costs in South Africa

South Africa’s fuel price has remained high since the surge in oil prices resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Although oil prices have come down, the US dollar has strengthened, and the rand has weakened, leading to an exchange rate of over R18.20 per dollar.

Considering South Africa’s high fuel prices, several cheap and fuel-efficient cars are available for those looking to reduce how much they spend on petrol and diesel.

Multiple vehicle options available to South African motorists have average combined fuel consumption figures ranging from 4.0 litres per 100 kilometres (ℓ/100km) to 5.1ℓ/100km for under R350,000, with some priced as low as R180,999.

MyBroadband found ten of the most affordable and fuel-efficient cars available to South African motorists.

The most efficient car listed is the Fiat 500, which averages 4.0ℓ/100km on a combined cycle. However, it is on the higher end of the cost spectrum with a price tag of R260,900.

The cheapest car listed — the Suzuki S-Presso — averages 4.4ℓ/100km, and prices for the automatic variation of the vehicle start at R179,900.

Regarding pricing, the Suzuki S-Presso is closely followed by the Renault Kwid, which also averages 4.4ℓ/100km with prices starting at R180,999.

The third-cheapest option is the Toyota Agya, which averages 4.8ℓ/100km and starts at R200,000.

Most of the cars listed are priced between R200,000 and R300,000. These include the Fiat 500, Suzuki Celerio, Suzuki Swift, Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, and Kia Picanto.

The Suzuki Celerio 1.2L automatic averages 4.2ℓ/100km and is available for R213,900, while the Suzuki Swift 1.2L automatic’s average fuel consumption is 4.9ℓ/100km. It carries a price tag of R227,900.

The Kia Picanto is the least fuel-efficient car listed, with an average consumption figure of 5.1ℓ/100km. The base model features a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a manual transmission, starting at R209,995.

At the higher end of the R200,000 to R300,000 price range sits the Renault Kiger and Suzuki Ignis.

Suzuki’s Ignis packs a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an automatic transmission and averages 4.9ℓ/100km. The most affordable automatic Suzuki Ignis is priced at R258,900.

The Renault Kiger’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine averages 5.0ℓ/100km, and pricing for the turbo variation of the car starts at R289,999.

Only two cars are listed that break the R300,000 threshold — the Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT and the Ford EcoSport.

The Polo Vivo GT packs a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 81kW of power. It averages 4.8ℓ/100km and carries a price tag of R332,800.

Ford’s 1.5 TDCi EcoSport is the only diesel-engined vehicle listed. It averages 4.6ℓ/100km, and pricing for the sports utility vehicle starts at R322,500.

It should be noted that other factors, such as tyre replacements and vehicle maintenance, significantly contribute to car running costs.

Ten of the most affordable and fuel-efficient cars available in South Africa, along with specs and pricing, are listed below. They are listed from most fuel-efficient to least fuel-efficient.

Fiat 500 — 4.0ℓ/100km

Engine: 0.9L

0.9L Transmission: Manual

Manual Power: 63kW / 145Nm

63kW / 145Nm Price: R260,900

Suzuki Celerio — 4.2ℓ/100km

Engine: 1.2L

1.2L Transmission: Automatic

Automatic Power: 50kW / 89Nm

50kW / 89Nm Price: R213,900

Renault Kwid — 4.4ℓ/100km

Engine: 1.0L

1.0L Transmission: Manual

Manual Power: 50kW / 91Nm

50kW / 91Nm Price: R180,999

Suzuki S-Presso — 4.4ℓ/100km

Engine: 1.0L

1.0L Transmission: Automatic

Automatic Power: 49kW / 89Nm

49kW / 89Nm Price: R179,900

Ford EcoSport — 4.6ℓ/100km

Engine: 1.5L TDCi

1.5L TDCi Transmission: Manual

Manual Power: 74kW / 205Nm

74kW / 205Nm Price: R322,500

Toyota Agya — 4.8ℓ/100km

Engine: 1.0L

1.0L Transmission: Manual

Manual Power: 49kW / 89Nm

49kW / 89Nm Price: R200,000

Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT — 4.8ℓ/100km

Engine: 1.0L TSI

1.0L TSI Transmission: Manual

Manual Power: 81kW / 200Nm

81kW / 200Nm Price: R332,800

Suzuki Swift — 4.9ℓ/100km

Engine: 1.2L

1.2L Transmission: Automatic

Automatic Power: 61kW / 113Nm

61kW / 113Nm Price: R227,900

Suzuki Ignis — 4.9ℓ/100km

Engine: 1.2L

1.2L Transmission: Automatic

Automatic Power: 61kW / 113Nm

61kW / 113Nm Price: R258,900

Renault Kiger — 5.0ℓ/100km