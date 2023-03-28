Lucid recalls hundreds of Air electric cars

Lucid Group, Inc. is recalling several hundred electric vehicles due to a glitch that may cause its flagship model to lose power while being driven.

The startup said flawed electrically activated switches could affect the 2022-2023 model years of the Lucid Air, triggering the recall of 637 vehicles, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“This may lead to a loss of propulsion without pre-warning and may increase the risk of a crash,” the company said in the filing, which was submitted to the regulatory agency on March 23.

The Newark, Calif.-based company delivered 4,494 Lucid Air vehicles as of the end of last year.

Lucid said in the filing that its service centres will update the vehicle software and replace the problematic switches for free.

It didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

