Tesla drops car prices for 3rd time in 2023

Tesla Inc. cut the prices of its Model S and X for the third time this year late Thursday.

Chief executive officer Elon Musk has vowed to chase volume over profit margins.

The flagship Model S sedan now starts at $84,990 (R1.55 million), a $5,000 (R91,092) cut from the price last month.

The Model X now starts at $94,990 (R1.73 million), also a $5,000 (R91,092) cut.

Tesla, which sells its cars directly to consumers, has said that small changes in price have a big effect on demand.

The company delivered 422,875 vehicles globally in the first quarter, but just 10,695 of those were the S and X.

