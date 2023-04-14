Electric cars that could also give load-shedding backup power

There are at least 15 electric vehicles (EVs) on the market internationally that can provide backup power to homes or several appliances during electricity outages.

The feature that allows them to support this is called bidirectional charging, which enables energy to not only flow from the grid or a fixed power source to your car, but also from the car into a home and appliances.

There are three types of bidirectional charging:

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) — Uses a simple V2L adapter that plugs into a Type 2 charging port to allow the car to operate as a portable battery pack with a standard 120/240V power supply for running a handful of appliances via an extension cord.

— Uses a simple V2L adapter that plugs into a Type 2 charging port to allow the car to operate as a portable battery pack with a standard 120/240V power supply for running a handful of appliances via an extension cord. Vehicle-to-home (V2H) — Can power an entire home or business or reduce grid consumption through a separate bidirectional charger fitted to your house’s grid connection point.

— Can power an entire home or business or reduce grid consumption through a separate bidirectional charger fitted to your house’s grid connection point. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) — Can stabilise the grid as part of a virtual power plant by using a smart bidirectional charge fitted to the grid connection point.

Several vehicle manufacturers now make fully-electric cars or hybrids that support one of the abovementioned types of bidirectional charging, effectively allowing you to use them as a portable battery pack.

The most powerful model we identified was the Ford F-150 Lightning bakkie, which can output up to 9.6kW of power with V2H and V2L capability.

However, each individual outlet is limited to 2.4kW, so don’t expect to run a washing machine or standard electric stove.

It also boasts a massive 131kWh battery pack to continue delivering power over multiple days of outages.

To put that size into perspective, it is nearly the same as 10 Tesla Powerwalls.

On the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of capacity was the Nissan Leaf, with a relatively modest 39kWh pack.

Despite its size, it offers the highest output capacity of all the models, with a peak 7kW DC current via a V2H or V2G installation.

Unfortunately, none of the vehicles we found were on sale in South Africa.

In fact, most vehicles are from brands that don’t have any presence in the country, namely BYD, Genesis, MG, and Rivian.

Only one model has been confirmed for a local launch in the near future — the Kia EV6.

It boasts up to 3.6kW charging speed and has two battery options that provide either 58kWh or 74kWh of useable capacity.

Below are the 15 cars that are capable of providing backup electricity to some of your appliances or your home during a power outage.

BYD Atto 3

Bidirectional charging type: V2L

Maximum output load: 2.2kW

Useable battery capacity: 60.0kWh

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 27 hours

AC charging power: 7.4kW

DC charging power: 80kW

BYD Han EV

Bidirectional charging type: V2L

Maximum output load: 3.3kW

Useable battery capacity: 83.0kWh

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 25 hours

AC charging power: 7.4kW

DC charging power: 120kW

Ford F-150 Lightning

Bidirectional charging type: V2L | V2H

Maximum output load: 9.6kW (2.4kW per outlet)

Useable battery capacity: 98.0kWh (standard) | 131.0kWh (extended)

Backup power time on single charge at full load (single outlet): About 41 hours (standard) | 54 hours (extended)

AC charging power: 19.2kW

DC charging power: 155kW

Genesis GV60 Sport Plus

Bidirectional charging type: V2L

Maximum output load: 3.6kW

Useable battery capacity: 74.0kWh

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 20 hours

AC charging power: 11kW

DC charging power: 233kW

Genesis GV70 Electrified Sport

Bidirectional charging type: V2L

Maximum output load: 3.6kW

Useable battery capacity: 74.0kWh

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 20 hours

AC charging power: 11kW

DC charging power: 233kW

Genesis G80 Electrified Luxury

Bidirectional charging type: V2L

Maximum output load: 3.6kW

Useable battery capacity: 82.5kWh

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 23 hours

AC charging power: 11kW

DC charging power: 233kW

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (hybrid)

Bidirectional charging type: V2L | V2H | V2G

Maximum output load: 1.5kW

Useable battery capacity: 20kWh

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 13 hours

AC charging power: 3.7kW

DC charging power: 50kW

MG 5 Electric Long Range

Bidirectional charging type: V2L

Maximum output load: 2.2kW

Useable battery capacity: 57.4kWh

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 26 hours

AC charging power: 11kW

DC charging power: 87kW

MG ZS EV

Bidirectional charging type: V2L

Maximum output load: 2.2kW

Useable battery capacity: 50.3kWh

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 22 hours

AC charging power: 11kW

DC charging power: 87kW

Nissan Leaf

Bidirectional charging type: V2H | V2G

Maximum output load: 7kW

Battery size: 39.0kWh

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 5 hours

AC charging power: 6.6kW

DC charging power: 46kW

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Bidirectional charging type: V2L

Maximum output load: 3.6kW

Useable battery capacity: 54kWh (standard) | 70.0kWh (long range)

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 15 hours (standard) | 19 hours (long range)

AC charging power: 11kW

DC charging power: 221kW

Kia EV6

Bidirectional charging type: V2L

Maximum output load: 3.6kW

Useable battery capacity: 58kWh (standard) | 74kWh (long range)

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 16 hours (standard) | 20 hours (long range)

AC charging power: 11kW

DC charging power: 233kW

Kia Niro EV

Bidirectional charging type: V2L

Maximum output load: 3.6kW

Useable battery capacity: 64.8kWh

Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 18 hours

AC charging power: 11kW

DC charging power: 80kW

Rivian R1T

Bidirectional charging type: V2L | V2H (coming soon)

Maximum output load: TBC

Useable battery capacity: 105kWh (standard) | 135kWh (large) | 180kWh (max)

Backup power time on single charge at full load: TBC

AC charging power: 11.5kW

DC charging power: 220kW

VW ID.4 (coming via software update)