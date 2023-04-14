Electric cars that could also give load-shedding backup power

There are at least 15 electric vehicles (EVs) on the market internationally that can provide backup power to homes or several appliances during electricity outages.
The feature that allows them to support this is called bidirectional charging, which enables energy to not only flow from the grid or a fixed power source to your car, but also from the car into a home and appliances.
There are three types of bidirectional charging:
- Vehicle-to-load (V2L) — Uses a simple V2L adapter that plugs into a Type 2 charging port to allow the car to operate as a portable battery pack with a standard 120/240V power supply for running a handful of appliances via an extension cord.
- Vehicle-to-home (V2H) — Can power an entire home or business or reduce grid consumption through a separate bidirectional charger fitted to your house’s grid connection point.
- Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) — Can stabilise the grid as part of a virtual power plant by using a smart bidirectional charge fitted to the grid connection point.
Several vehicle manufacturers now make fully-electric cars or hybrids that support one of the abovementioned types of bidirectional charging, effectively allowing you to use them as a portable battery pack.
The most powerful model we identified was the Ford F-150 Lightning bakkie, which can output up to 9.6kW of power with V2H and V2L capability.
However, each individual outlet is limited to 2.4kW, so don’t expect to run a washing machine or standard electric stove.
It also boasts a massive 131kWh battery pack to continue delivering power over multiple days of outages.
To put that size into perspective, it is nearly the same as 10 Tesla Powerwalls.
On the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of capacity was the Nissan Leaf, with a relatively modest 39kWh pack.
Despite its size, it offers the highest output capacity of all the models, with a peak 7kW DC current via a V2H or V2G installation.
Unfortunately, none of the vehicles we found were on sale in South Africa.
In fact, most vehicles are from brands that don’t have any presence in the country, namely BYD, Genesis, MG, and Rivian.
Only one model has been confirmed for a local launch in the near future — the Kia EV6.
It boasts up to 3.6kW charging speed and has two battery options that provide either 58kWh or 74kWh of useable capacity.
Below are the 15 cars that are capable of providing backup electricity to some of your appliances or your home during a power outage.
BYD Atto 3
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: 2.2kW
- Useable battery capacity: 60.0kWh
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 27 hours
- AC charging power: 7.4kW
- DC charging power: 80kW
BYD Han EV
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: 3.3kW
- Useable battery capacity: 83.0kWh
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 25 hours
- AC charging power: 7.4kW
- DC charging power: 120kW
Ford F-150 Lightning
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L | V2H
- Maximum output load: 9.6kW (2.4kW per outlet)
- Useable battery capacity: 98.0kWh (standard) | 131.0kWh (extended)
- Backup power time on single charge at full load (single outlet): About 41 hours (standard) | 54 hours (extended)
- AC charging power: 19.2kW
- DC charging power: 155kW
Genesis GV60 Sport Plus
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: 3.6kW
- Useable battery capacity: 74.0kWh
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 20 hours
- AC charging power: 11kW
- DC charging power: 233kW
Genesis GV70 Electrified Sport
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: 3.6kW
- Useable battery capacity: 74.0kWh
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 20 hours
- AC charging power: 11kW
- DC charging power: 233kW
Genesis G80 Electrified Luxury
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: 3.6kW
- Useable battery capacity: 82.5kWh
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 23 hours
- AC charging power: 11kW
- DC charging power: 233kW
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (hybrid)
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L | V2H | V2G
- Maximum output load: 1.5kW
- Useable battery capacity: 20kWh
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 13 hours
- AC charging power: 3.7kW
- DC charging power: 50kW
MG 5 Electric Long Range
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: 2.2kW
- Useable battery capacity: 57.4kWh
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 26 hours
- AC charging power: 11kW
- DC charging power: 87kW
MG ZS EV
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: 2.2kW
- Useable battery capacity: 50.3kWh
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 22 hours
- AC charging power: 11kW
- DC charging power: 87kW
Nissan Leaf
- Bidirectional charging type: V2H | V2G
- Maximum output load: 7kW
- Battery size: 39.0kWh
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 5 hours
- AC charging power: 6.6kW
- DC charging power: 46kW
Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: 3.6kW
- Useable battery capacity: 54kWh (standard) | 70.0kWh (long range)
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 15 hours (standard) | 19 hours (long range)
- AC charging power: 11kW
- DC charging power: 221kW
Kia EV6
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: 3.6kW
- Useable battery capacity: 58kWh (standard) | 74kWh (long range)
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 16 hours (standard) | 20 hours (long range)
- AC charging power: 11kW
- DC charging power: 233kW
Kia Niro EV
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: 3.6kW
- Useable battery capacity: 64.8kWh
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: About 18 hours
- AC charging power: 11kW
- DC charging power: 80kW
Rivian R1T
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L | V2H (coming soon)
- Maximum output load: TBC
- Useable battery capacity: 105kWh (standard) | 135kWh (large) | 180kWh (max)
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: TBC
- AC charging power: 11.5kW
- DC charging power: 220kW
VW ID.4 (coming via software update)
- Bidirectional charging type: V2L
- Maximum output load: TBC
- Useable battery capacity: 77.0kWh (Pro Performance)
- Backup power time on single charge at full load: TBC
- AC charging power: 11kW
- DC charging power: 135kW
