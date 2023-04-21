Battery breakthrough for electric planes

Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) has announced that the company launched an advanced battery that opens up new possibilities for the electrification of passenger aircraft.

The Chinese battery giant’s new batteries have an energy density of 500 Watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg).

Traditional lithium-ion batteries have an energy density of 100–265 Wh/kg, according to the University of Washington.

“CATL’s condensed battery leverages highly conductive biomimetic condensed state electrolytes to construct a micron-level self-adaptive net structure that can adjust the interactive forces among the chains, thus improving the conductive performance of the cells and in turn the efficiency of lithium-ion transporting while boosting stability of the microstructure,” it said.

The batteries still have a significantly lower energy density than fossil fuels such as gasoline which has an energy density of 12,200 Wh/Kg.

Still, the condensed batteries could usher in an era of universal electrification of sea, land and air transportation, the company said.

CATL said it is currently working with partners to develop electric passenger aircraft.

The Future of Aviation

CATL’s excitement for the potential of electric planes is shared in the industry.

Aircraft designer and manufacturer Airbus has been experimenting with electric planes since 2010, when it launched the world’s first all-electric, four-engined aerobatic aircraft, called CriCri.

The company said it wants its work on an electric flight to lay the groundwork for “industry-wide adoption and regulatory acceptance of alternative-propulsion commercial aircraft and urban air vehicles”.

In 2021 Airbus launched Air Race E — the inaugural electric aeroplane race.

The first successful piloted test flight of an electric race plane took place in 2022, and it was announced that the first race would take place in 2023, although a specific date has not been disclosed.

The race aims to develop electric aviation technology, promote green aviation and offer high-speed action.

Rolls-Royce is also developing technology for a future where electric aircraft will be important.

“Our pioneering technology will play a fundamental role in enabling the future of low-carbon flight,” the company said.

In 2021 the company announced that its ‘Spirit of Innovation’ aircraft achieved a new world speed record for all-electric flight of 345.4mph.

Last year Boeing announced that it was investing $450 million into Wisk Aero, a company building all-electric, autonomous, passenger-carrying aircraft.

Reducing emissions

According to the World Economic Forum, aviation is responsible for around 2.5% of global emissions.

The global aviation industry has agreed to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

This will require a dramatic reversal in the current emissions trend, based on information from Our World in Data.

Data shows that aviation carbon dioxide emissions have doubled since 1987.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that sustainable fuels and carbon offsetting would contribute more than 80% of the industry’s emissions reduction.