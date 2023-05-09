Driver’s licence cards that expire after 5 years “unconstitutional”, says Afriforum

Afriforum is set to challenge the five-year validity period of South African driving licence cards in the Pretoria High Court in August 2023.

The organisation believes the five-year expiry period is unconstitutional and is confident it will win.

This is according to Afriforum’s Ernst van Zyl, who described the country’s government and traffic department as having “zero foresight” when planning for the future.

“It really boggles the mind seeing as it just takes common sense to have the foresight that maybe, just maybe, our government should invest in a second machine to print these very important pieces of documentation,” Van Zyl said during an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“I really don’t think the entire world’s supply of this machine stands at zero. So, the only conclusion you can come to is that there’s just an absolute zero foresight [sic] when it comes to planning for the future.”

Van Zyl explained that this lack of foresight also pertains to how the government handles documentation and admin surrounding driver’s licences in South Africa.

“That’s exactly why it’s so important that we appear in court in August, and that’s why we think we’ve got a solid case,” he added.

He added that machine breakdowns, corruption allegations in the traffic department, inefficiencies, and other obstacles were standing in the way of average motorists that want to be legal drivers in the country.

“It’s such a basic thing, and the government has proven itself completely unable to provide this basic service or even have the foresight to buy a second machine,” he added.

Afriforum will appear in the Pretoria High Court on 7 and 8 August 2023 to challenge South Africa’s driver’s licence validity period.

If successful, the organisation hopes to secure a declaratory order stating that the five-year validity period of driving licences is unconstitutional and that all fines issued for expired licences are unconstitutional.

“Afriforum’s application rests on several legal and practical grounds. From a legal perspective, the National Road Traffic Act and regulations are too vague to be enforceable,” said Van Zyl.

“Also, the legislation doesn’t clearly distinguish between a driver’s licence and a driver’s licence card, and it also doesn’t explicitly stipulate that motorists must apply for a new driver’s licence card when the card expires.”

“It does not even stipulate that it is a crime to drive with an expired driver’s licence card and does not prescribe any fine, penalty, or sanction,” he added.

It should be noted that this point from Afriforum is disputed.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is also fighting to extend driving licence card validity periods, but it disagrees with Afriforum.

“We believe that if you read the NRT Act and the regulations together, it is clear that the intention was to create a process for a driving licence card as proof that you have a licence, to be renewed every five years,” said Outa.

“It is accepted practice worldwide that licences or licence cards must be renewed.”

Outa contends that the cards should be valid for ten years. It looked at licences in 35 countries and found the average validity was 8.5 years.

It favours a 10-year validity period as it would lower the administrative burden on road traffic departments that have to handle renewals.

Former transport minister Fikile Mbalula, in October 2022, revealed that he would be proposing a driver’s licence validity period extension to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet. He proposed extending it to eight years.

Although Outa commended the minister’s willingness to extend the validity of licence cards, it wasn’t happy with Mbalula’s approach to passing the necessary legislation.

“Outa is of the opinion that an extension to eight years is a move in the right direction and that it is still significant, this is good news for motorists,” it said.

However, the civil action group noted that no one had yet seen a formal proposal or the research used to reach the proposed eight-year period.

“It is important to note that the Minister indicated that he would first have to present the proposal for extension of drivers license validity to 8 years to Cabinet and that this proposal has to be passed by Cabinet,” Outa said.

“Outa respectfully disagrees with the Minister’s approach and is of the opinion that this change can easily be effected by the Minister himself, by publishing new regulations in the Government Gazette and that the Minister does not need Cabinet approval before this can be done.”

Mbalula has since exited his role as transport minister after he was elected ANC Secretary-General. The new Minister of Transport is Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga, who served as deputy minister for several years.