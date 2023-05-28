Most fuel-efficient diesel cars below R500,000 in South Africa

There are only a handful of highly fuel-efficient passenger diesel cars available in South Africa for less than R500,000.

Diesel vehicles are significantly less thirsty than their petrol-powered counterparts — at least those with similar power, size and weight.

For example, the Ford Ecosport’s diesel variant has a combined fuel consumption figure of 4.6ℓ/100km or roughly 21.7km/ℓ, compared to the petrol-powered version with a consumption of 6.4ℓ/100km or about 15.6km/ℓ.

The wholesale prices of diesel in South Africa are currently cheaper than the retail prices of unleaded 95 and 93 petrol.

Factoring in the retail margins that individual stations add to their diesel prices will bring them very near the petrol price.

If you fill up at a station with a lower retail margin, you could pay less than your fellow motorists with petrol vehicles.

The two major drawbacks of a diesel vehicle are that it generally has a higher price tag than its similarly-powered petrol sisters and must be serviced more regularly.

For those happy to live with those two caveats, MyBroadband has assembled a list of some of the country’s more affordable diesel-powered cars.

Our criteria for inclusion were that it must be a passenger car with a fuel consumption of 6.0ℓ/100km or lower and priced at less than R500,000.

There are numerous highly-efficient diesel-powered vehicles selling for over half-a-million-rand — including models from luxury carmakers like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo.

However, buyers interested in cars in that price segment are less likely to be troubled by fuel costs.

Interestingly, we could not find any small bakkies like the Nissan NP200 that met the fuel consumption requirement.

If you are looking for efficiency in a utility or transportation vehicle, then a panel van like the Fiat Fiorino or Volkswagen Caddy is the best option.

Below are five of the most fuel-efficient diesel-powered vehicles you can buy in South Africa for less than R500,000 in May 2023.

Pricing and specifications were taken from Top Auto’s Car Prices tool.

The fuel cost was calculated using the wholesale price of 50ppm diesel with a 15% margin in Johannesburg.

Ford Ecosport 1.5TDCi Ambiente — Starting from R322,500

Power/torque : 74kW/205Nm

: 74kW/205Nm Combined fuel consumption: 4.6 ℓ /100km or 22km/ ℓ

4.6 /100km or 22km/ Tank size: 52 litres

52 litres Estimated distance per tank: 1,130km

1,130km Estimated fuel cost per km: R1.04

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi EX Manual — Starting from R466,995

Power/torque : 86kW/250Nm

: 86kW/250Nm Combined fuel consumption: 5.1 ℓ /100km or 20km/ ℓ

5.1 /100km or 20km/ Tank size: 50 litres

50 litres Estimated distance per tank: 980km

980km Estimated fuel cost per km: R1.20

Mahindra XUV300 1.5-litre TD — Starting from R306,999

Power/torque : 86kW/300Nm

: 86kW/300Nm Combined fuel consumption: W6 — 5.0 ℓ /100km or 20km/ ℓ | W8 — 4.8 ℓ /100km or 21km/ ℓ

W6 — 5.0 /100km or 20km/ | W8 — 4.8 /100km or 21km/ Tank size: 42 litres

42 litres Estimated distance per tank: W6 — 840km | W8 — 882km

W6 — 840km | W8 — 882km Estimated fuel cost per km: W6 — R1.17 | W8 — R1.13

Opel Combo Life 1.6TD Enjoy — Starting from R464,900

Power/torque : 68kW/230Nm

: 68kW/230Nm Combined fuel consumption: 5.0 ℓ /100km or 20km/ ℓ

5.0 /100km or 20km/ Tank size: 52 litres

52 litres Estimated distance per tank: 1,040km

1,040km Estimated fuel cost per km: R1.17

Renault Duster 1.5dCi Manual (Zen)— Starting from R367,999