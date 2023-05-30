When driving long distance is cheaper than flying in South Africa

With South Africa’s sky-high petrol prices, it is now cheaper for two or fewer people to fly from Johannesburg to Cape Town or East London than to drive, a MyBroadband analysis shows.

For trips to (or from) Durban, George, and Port Elizabeth, it is still cheaper to drive when you are two or more people than to fly.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck South Africa in early 2020 and strict lockdowns curbed travel, it devastated the airline industry.

Among the outcomes was that two of the country’s biggest low-cost airlines — Mango and Kulula — were forced to shut down.

The latter accounted for roughly 19,000 domestic flights over a seven-month period in 2022, approximately a quarter of the total flights.

Kulula and its parent Comair also operated larger narrowbody planes than their competitors, which meant the overall domestic seat capacity lost was a third.

At the same time, a resurgence in travel demand and the Russia-Ukraine war caused an oil price surge in early 2022.

The latter not only resulted in more expensive aviation fuel but also pushed up petrol and diesel prices.

We wanted to know whether it would be cheaper for individuals and families from Gauteng to travel to the coast by road or aeroplane over the coming school holidays.

For our choice of car, we opted for the Ford Ecosport Trend with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

This compact SUV offers a good balance of interior space and good fuel economy for the long road and is one of the most popular options in its category.

Ford claims the manual model offers a combined fuel consumption of 5.4ℓ/100km, or about 18.5km/ℓ.

According to the latest available data from the Central Energy Fund, the price of Unleaded 95 petrol is set to decrease by around 89 cents in June 2023.

Deducting this from the current petrol prices will put the price per litre at R22.45 inland and R21.73 on the coast.

Calculating the exact fuel cost can be complex given the different prices between inland and coastal petrol.

To reasonably compensate for this, we assumed that the driver would fill up at least once on the coast at each destination.

With the Ecosport’s tank having a 52-litre capacity, it would cost about R1,129.96 to fill it from empty to full on the coast, using the expected price of R21.73.

That amount of petrol should be able to cover a distance of about 963km.

We deducted this from the total two-way distances for all destinations except Durban.

The city is too close to Johannesburg to include a full tank filled at the coast with the cost, so we assumed half the tank was filled with coastal petrol prices.

For the remaining distances between the destinations, we worked out a cost per kilometre based on the expected inland price of petrol.

At R22.45 per litre, covering a kilometre in the Ecosport on inland petrol would cost about R1.21.

We also calculated estimated maintenance costs over these routes using the Sars Travel logbook for 2022/2023.

The table below shows a breakdown of the calculation of travel costs between Johannesburg and several coastal cities or towns when driving with a Ford Ecosport 1.0T Trend.

Car travel costs — Ford Ecosport 1.0T Trend Route and distance Petrol Tolls Total Maintenance Total

with maintenance Johannesburg <-> Cape Town (2,796km) R3,679.43 R439.00 R4,118.43 R1,719.54 R5,837.97 Johannesburg <-> Durban (1,134km) R1,432.38 R615.00 R2,047.38 R697.41 R2,744.79 Johannesburg <-> George (2,340km) R2,799.30 R344.00 R3,143.30 R1,439.10 R4,582.40 Johannesburg <-> Port Elizabeth (2,091km) R2,497.43 R344.00 R2,841.43 R1,285.97 R4,127.40 Johannesburg <-> East London (1,916km) R2,285.28 R344.00 R2,629.28 R1,178.34 R3,807.62

Being acutely aware of the high costs of flying, we decided to search for seats on days that were typically the cheapest to fly on — Tuesday or Wednesday.

The earliest date after the closure of schools for the winter break is Tuesday, 27 June 2023, which we chose as our departure date.

For our return date, we went with Tuesday, 11 July 2023 — two weeks is a reasonable time for a family holiday at the coast.

We used an aggregation service to find the best prices for flights on all airlines operating commercial flights in South Africa.

The table below shows the most affordable return ticket prices we could find for our chosen dates.

Single return ticket costs

Tuesday, 27 June 2023 and Tuesday, 11 July 2023 Route Airlines Departing time Return time Cost Johannesburg <-> Cape Town SAA / Airlink 08:10 06:05 R2,042 Johannesburg <-> Durban SAA 07:05 18:40 R1,393 Johannesburg <-> George FlySafair / CemAir 05:55 08:50 R2,691 Johannesburg <-> Port Elizabeth FlySafair 17:35 19:20 R2,413 Johannesburg <-> East London FlySafair 07:10 13:50 R1,548

With the costs for driving and flying collected, we could conduct our comparison.

We found it worked out cheaper to travel by car for three of the five destinations with at least two people in the car.

For trips to Cape Town and East London, you would need at least three people in the vehicle to beat the price flying — let alone the convenience.

The table below shows the minimum number of people that would have to travel by car to each of the destinations to make driving the cheapest option. A red background indicates driving is more expensive. Green indicates driving is cheaper.

Effective cost per person — Driving vs Flying Route 1 person in car 2 people in car 3 people in car 4 people in car Single flight ticket Johannesburg <-> Cape Town R5,837.97 R2,918.99 R1,945.99 R1,459.49 R2,042 Johannesburg <-> Durban R2,744.79 R1,372.39 R914.93 R686.20 R1,393 Johannesburg <-> George R4,582.40 R2,291.20 R1,527.47 R1,145.60 R2,691 Johannesburg <-> Port Elizabeth R4,127.40 R2,063.70 R1,375.80 R1,031.85 R2,431 Johannesburg <-> East London R3,807.62 R1,903.81 R1,269 R951.91 R1,548

There are of course several additional factors to consider.

Firstly, flying will save a lot of time that you would otherwise have spent on the road.

A car trip between Johannesburg and Cape Town will take over 15 hours, if you abide by the legal speed limits.

A flight between the two same destinations will take roughly two hours, although you would have to factor in another two to three hours for travelling to and from the airport, checking in, and collecting baggage.

The time saved benefit decreases significantly if you plan to travel to Durban, which should take around six hours by road.

Having your own car with you at your destination is also a substantial benefit.

Unless you have a relative or friend willing to drive you around or lend you car, you will have to get a rental.

A comfortable passenger car for four people can easily cost around R1,000 per day, which would push up the costs of the flight option significantly.