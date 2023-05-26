Ford strikes big charging station deal with Tesla

Ford Motor Co. has struck a deal with rival Tesla Inc. to give its electric-vehicle customers access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

The Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit vehicles will be able to power up on 12,000 Superchargers across North America starting next year, using an adapter.

Ford’s next-generation vehicles, starting in 2025, will have the Tesla charging capability built in.

The partnership makes Ford the first major automaker to adopt Tesla’s so-called North American Charging Standard, giving its customers access to the largest, fastest and most reliable network of EV chargers.

Access to reliable charging is a major concern among those interested in purchasing an EV.

“We’re really pumped up about working with you to making our customers’ lives better,” Ford chief executive officer Jim Farley said on a Twitter Spaces session with Elon Musk on Thursday.

Both characterised the partnership as helping to accelerate EV adoption. Musk is the CEO of Tesla and owns Twitter.

Ford said for customers to use the Superchargers next year they’ll also need to do a software update and make a payment.

Musk said the charging adapters wouldn’t be “cost-prohibitive,” though neither CEO gave an exact price.

Farley said Ford customers will still be able to use their old chargers, known as Combined Charging System connectors.

In a blog post in November, Austin-based Tesla said its charging standard is now the most common in North America, with a network twice as large as the Combined Charging System network.

In February, the Musk-led EV maker said it would give other car companies more access to its chargers by the end of 2024.

Farley and Musk also praised one another for their respective companies, with the Ford CEO saying he wanted to make his company’s electric vehicles fully available to software updates, like Tesla vehicles.

“It’s super hard what Tesla has done,” Farley said. “And I totally respect them.”

Tesla controls nearly 60% of the US electric vehicle market and Ford was a distant second last year.

Farley has said he is aiming to eventually overtake Tesla.