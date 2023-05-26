Tesla Model Y beats Toyota Corolla to become world’s best-selling car

Tesla’s Model Y electric vehicle (EV) was the world’s best-selling car in the first quarter of 2023, according to data compiled for Motor1 by Jato Dynamics.

The milestone marks the first time ever that a fully-electric car has topped overall global vehicle sales.

Jato sources sales data directly from 53 major markets, uses official statistics or forecasts for 31 other markets, and estimates sales in the rest of the world.

According to its latest analysis, 267,200 Tesla Model Y’s were sold in the first quarter of the year, an increase of 69% from the same period in 2022.

35% of the sales came from China, while 31% occurred in the US. It was also the top-selling car in Europe during the quarter.

The Model Y handily beat the highly popular Toyota Corolla, which racked up 256,400 sales globally across its sedan, wagon, and hatchback body types.

The Corolla is sold as the Levin, Allion, or Lingshang in certain markets.

In two of the world’s biggest vehicle markets — China and the US — the Corolla’s quarterly sales dropped by 29% and 10%, respectively.

The Toyota Hilux, which has generally dominated sales in South Africa, placed third with 214,700 units.

However, as a brand Toyota still dominates, with the rest of the top five rounded off with two more of its models — the RAV4, sold in some countries as the Wildlander, and the Camry.

The table below summarises the world’s top five best-selling cars during the first quarter of 2023.

Best-selling cars in the world — Q1 2023

Data from Jato Analytics and Motor1 Rank Brand and model Sales 1 Tesla Model Y 267,200 2 Toyota Corolla/Levin/Allion/Lingshang (all body types) 256,400 3 Toyota Hilux 214,700 4 Toyota RAV4/Wildlander 211,00 5 Toyota Camry 166,200

In August 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted the Model Y would become the best-selling new car in the world in 2023.

In all of last year, the car was the world’s third-best seller, behind the Toyota Corolla and the Toyota RAV4.

But the crossover SUV has seen its price reduced multiple times in the past few months, alongside other Tesla models.

In January, Tesla slashed the Model Y price in the US by 20% — from $65,990 (R1.3 million) to $52,990 (R1.04 million).

It was slightly increased by $500 (R9,840) a few weeks later.

In the US, the price reduction has allowed both the all-wheel and long-range versions of the Model Y to qualify for a $7,500 (R147,593) federal vehicle tax credit, likely boosting sales further.

The price cuts have continued into the second quarter, with a new entry-level version of the Model Y introduced at $46,990 (R924,419) in late April.

With the tax credit factored in, the effective cost of the car is now $39,490 (R778,357).

It remains to be seen if Tesla can keep up the momentum and make the Tesla Model Y the world’s top-selling car over the entire year.

UK-based automotive website Carwow has given the Model Y an 8/10 rating, saying it was effectively a raised version of the cheaper Model 3, offering the same blend of excellent range and support for Tesla’s extensive charging network.

Its biggest gripe with the car was that most settings could only be accessed through the touchscreen.

