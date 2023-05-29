Gautrain announces price increases

Gautrain says its new prices for train trips, bus rides, and penalty fees will take effect from 1 June 2023.

The rail service has opted to keep its previous high peak pay-as-you-go prices off the fare list, as was the case previously.

As before, the applicable pay-as-you-go rates will be based on the time of day.

The two rates and their times are as follows:

Peak — 06:00 to 08:30 and 15:00 to 18:00

and Off-peak — opening to 06:00, 08:30 to 15:00, and 18:30 to closing

The price between Hatfield and Pretoria stations has been reduced from R27 to R26 during off-peak periods and R34 to R32 during peak periods.

However, an off-peak trip between the Park and Rosebank stations will cost R26 instead of R27, while the same trip during peak time will cost R34 instead of R32.

The prices for trips covering the maximum distances — between Hatfield and Park station — are also increasing.

Whereas an off-peak trip on that route would cost R69 with the previous pricing, it will now set you back R74.

Peak trips on the same route are going up from R86 to R100 — a sizeable increase of 16.3%.

Prices for trips to and from the OR Tambo International Airport will also be increasing as follows:

Hatfield, Pretoria, or Centurion stations to OR Tambo — R217 to R234 (7.8% higher)

Midrand, Rosebank, or Park stations to OR Tambo — R202 to R217 (7.4% higher)

Marlboro, Sandton, or Rhodesfield stations to OR Tambo — R191 to R206 (7.9% higher)

The table below summarises the new prices for once-off train trips on the pay-as-you-go Gautrain product.

For more regular users of the Gautrain, the weekly train product, which includes ten trips, will now cost between R315 and R925, instead of R296 and R861.

That works out to an increase of roughly 6.4% to 7.4%.

The monthly train product — which boasts 44 trips — will cost between R1,272 and R3,740, where it was previously priced at R1,197 to R3,479.

That translates to hikes between 6.3% and 7.5%.

According to the Gautrain Management Agency, using a weekly or monthly product can save regular commuters up to 7.5% or 15%, respectively.

Those who can plan their travelling dates far ahead, but only want to use the Gautrain for a single one-way or return trip, should use the single or return trip products if planning to travel during the peak period.

Below are the new prices for Gautrain’s monthly, weekly, single, and return trip products from 1 June 2023.

Gautrain bus fares have also been increased by R1 for rail users and R2 for non-rail users.

Commuters that use their own cars will be glad to know that parking rates have remained the same at all stations.

The most significant price increases overall are for penalty fees, which will all be hiked by 20%.

The Gautrain charges penalties for various infringements — including when commuters fail to tag in and out of stations or buses with the same contactless bank card or Gautrain card.

The penalty amount is determined by the seriousness of the offence, categorised as Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3 infringements.

Level 1 — Non-visible fare evasion

Level 2 — Visible fare evasion

Level 3 — Safety and security violations

Those guilty of a Level 1 violation will now be fined R480 instead of R400.

Level 2 offences will now carry a fine of R600 instead of R500, while Level 3 violations will cost R840 instead of R700.

50% discounts still apply if the guilty party pays the fine in less than 30 days.