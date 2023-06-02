Uber and Bolt drivers allegedly shot at, cars torched in Soweto

At least two people have been injured in what appears to be violence between taxi drivers and ride-hailing service contractors with Uber, Bolt, or both.

The attacks reportedly occurred at Maponya Mall in Soweto, with bystanders reporting that taxi drivers were responsible for the violence.

One video showed a man hitting another who was approaching a vehicle with a blunt weapon. Another man then walks to the car and starts smashing the windows.

Other videos show vehicles on fire, and gunshots can be heard in the background.

eNCA reported that two people were injured in the attacks, and at least three vehicles were burnt.

This is not the first time Uber and Bolt drivers would have been targeted by taxi drivers.

In July last year, a vigilante mob in Parkwood, Cape Town, murdered a Bolt driver after a person on social media claimed someone in a suspicious vehicle was abducting girls in the area.

In September 2021, there were several reports of incidents around the country, including taxi drivers assaulting e-hailing contractors at Greenacres Shopping Centre in Gqerberha.

In another incident, a driver was attacked in Katlehong, Alberton.

MyBroadband contacted Uber and Bolt for comment and will update this article if we receive feedback.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the recent incident, this is something no one should ever go through,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement by email.

“We take any incident of this nature very seriously and our safety team is investigating these incidents as a matter of urgency. We are in close contact with the police and stand ready to help law enforcement with their investigation.”