South Africa loses F1 bid over ties to Russia

South Africa has lost its bid to host a Formula 1 race at its Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, allegedly due to its close ties with Russia, Racing News 365 reports.

It would have been the first South African-hosted F1 event in 30 years, and it seemed as if it might happen this year after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he would like to race in the country.

However, the initial deal to host it in 2023 fell through when talks between F1 and promoter Warren Scheckter, nephew of the famous former F1 driver Jody Scheckter, broke down over finances.

The next hope was that South Africa would stage a South African Grand Prix in 2024 with the help of Miami-based sports investment firm 777.

However, a decision has allegedly been made to scrap plans for a South African GP in the near future due to South Africa’s friendship with Russia.

“According to sources, the decision was taken because South Africa has aligned closely with Russia,” said Racing News 365.

“F1 would not comment on the rumours, but the decision will likely provide Spa-Francorchamps a reprieve and see the Belgian Grand Prix remain on the calendar for at least another year.”

South Africa last hosted a Grand Prix in 1993. Alain Prost won the race in a Williams-Renault.