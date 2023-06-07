Tesla dethrones itself — beats Nürburgring lap record

Tesla set a new lap record for a production electric vehicle (EV) with its Model S Plaid at the famous Nürburgring race course in Germany on Saturday, 3 June 2023.

It beat the previous record by more than eight seconds. However, it was equipped with Tesla’s $20,000 (R385,000) Track Pack system that upgrades its components and software to achieve the feat.

“Model S Plaid with track pack just set a new lap record for a production EV at Nürburgring,” the company said.

It was essentially competing with itself, with the previous record also held by the Tesla Model S Plaid. However, the lap time was set based on a 12.8-mile (20.6-kilometre) version of the Nürburgring track.

The new record lap — which took 07:25:231 (seven minutes and 25 seconds) to complete — was set on a 12.9-mile (20.8-kilometre) version of the course.

This means Tesla currently holds two faster lap times than its nearest competitor in terms of performance — the Porsche Taycan.

Tesla announced its new Track Pack on Sunday, 4 June 2023. It includes a carbon ceramic brake kit with upgraded rotors, callipers, brake pads, brake fluid, parking brakes, and new firmware that activates “peak performance”.

It also includes 20-inch staggered “Zero-G” wheels with Goodyear Supercar 3R tyres. Tesla sells the ceramic brake kit separately for $15,000 (R288,000) for those who have already upgraded their wheels and tyres.

Now read: South Africa loses F1 bid over ties to Russia