Electric cars with the best range in South Africa

Several electric vehicles (EVs) on sale in South Africa offer a maximum range of over 500km on a single charge.

They are also all cheaper to recharge per kilometre than their petrol or diesel equivalents are to fuel.

To get an idea of the kind of range offered by EVs in South Africa, we compiled a list with a model from each brand with the longest range.

We then compared the range of these models with that of their petrol or diesel-powered equivalents.

To find the most comparable models, we used power and torque figures as our main guidelines.

In all instances, the non-electric model had a longer combined cycle and maximum range on a single tank than the comparable EV on a single charge.

It wasn’t a complete wash, with the range differences between some comparable electric and internal combustion (ICE) cars being less than 150km.

The superior range was predominantly down to the higher-end cars with larger fuel tanks despite their poorer fuel consumption.

However, in most instances, the cost per kilometre of range in the petrol and diesel cars was much more expensive than the comparable EV model.

The only model that came close in terms of price per litre was a Jaguar plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

However, the fuel economy figures of PHEVs can be vastly exaggerated as they assume a certain average trip length and that the battery is always fully charged before setting off.

For example, the Jaguar F-Pace P400e model in question has a claimed fuel economy of 2.2ℓ/100km.

At face value, this suggests the Jag can do 3,136km on its 69-litre tank and a once-off recharge of its small battery pack — an unlikely feat. Therefore, the PHEV’s claimed fuel economy requires greater scrutiny for a comparison like this.

A study by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that real-world consumption of PHEVs is three to five times higher than claimed, primarily because their drivers don’t always recharge their batteries to full before driving off.

With an electric-only range of 69km, it is unlikely that drivers would be able to recharge the Jaguar F-Pace P400e’s battery every time they fill up when travelling long distances.

Pricing closer than expected

Another interesting finding from our comparison was that the price tags of the comparable models were often quite close, even though EVs are slapped with more taxes than petrol and diesel cars.

In fact, two of the EV models were cheaper than their internal combustion engine equivalents.

Below are the EV models from each of the manufacturers in South Africa that offer the best range and tables comparing how their range, price-per-kilometre, and prices compared with ICE models.

The price-per-kilometre for the EVs was based on the typical DC charging price of R7.35 per kWh. This cost will be around a third if the owner charges the vehicle at home.

The price-per-litre for the petrol and diesel-powered models was calculated using the inland retail price of 95 unleaded petrol or inland wholesale price of 50ppm diesel with a 15% margin.

Audi e-tron GT quattro

Audi Specification Audi e-tron GT quattro Audi S7 TSFI Sportback quattro Power/torque 350kW/630Nm 331kW/600Nm Battery/tank size 93kWh 75 litres Energy/fuel consumption 17.9kWh/100km 8.4ℓ/100km Combined/maximum range 475km/590km 893km/1,027km Price per kilometre R1.44/R1.16 R1.90/R1.65 Price R2,715,00 R1,716,300

BMW iX xDrive50

BMW Specification BMW iX xDrive50 BMW X7 M60i xDrive Power/torque 385kW/765Nm 390kW/750Nm Battery/tank size 111.5kWh 83 litres Energy/fuel consumption 22.6kWh/100km 12.2ℓ/100km Combined/maximum range 575km/720km 680km Price per kilometre R1.43/R1.14 R2.76 Price R2,270,00 R2,316,574

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+

Mercedes-Benz Specification Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d L Power/torque 245kW/565Nm 210kW/600Nm Battery/tank size 120kWh 65 litres Energy/fuel consumption 17.7kWh/100 km 6.6ℓ/100km Combined/Maximum range 730km/885km 984km/1,226km Price per kilometre R1.21/R1.00 R1.50/R1.20 Price R2,620,500 R2,435,939

Jaguar i-Pace

Jaguar Specifications Jaguar i-Pace EV400 AWD R-Dynamic HSE Jaguar F-Pace P400e AWD R-Dynamic HSE Power/torque 294kW/696Nm 296kW/640Nm Battery/tank size 90kWh 69 litres + 19.2kWh battery Energy/fuel consumption 19.7kWh/100km 2.2ℓ/100km (adjusted to 6.6ℓ/100km) Combined/maximum range 430km/555km 1,045km (with one recharge) Price per kilometre R1.54/R1.19 R1.62 Price R2,342,900 R1,946,700

Porsche Taycan Turbo

Porsche Specifications Porsche Taycan Turbo Porsche Panamera Turbo S Power/torque 460kW/850Nm 463kW/820Nm Battery/tank size 93.4kWh 90 litres Energy/fuel consumption 26kWh/100km 12.8ℓ/100km Combined/maximum range 450km/560km 703km/833km Price per kilometre R1.52/R1.23 R2.90/R2.45 Price R4,463,000 R3,584,000

Volvo EX30 (launching in 2024)

Volvo Specifications Volvo EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range Volvo XC60 B5 AWD Essential Power/torque 200kW/343Nm 183kW/350Nm Battery/tank size 69kWh 71 litres Energy/fuel consumption 15.1kWh/100km 7.6ℓ/100km Combined/maximum range 425km/545km 934km/1,092km Price per kilometre R1.19/R0.93 R1.72/R1.47 Price R865,900 R957,900

