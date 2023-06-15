Electric cars with the best range in South Africa

Several electric vehicles (EVs) on sale in South Africa offer a maximum range of over 500km on a single charge.
They are also all cheaper to recharge per kilometre than their petrol or diesel equivalents are to fuel.
To get an idea of the kind of range offered by EVs in South Africa, we compiled a list with a model from each brand with the longest range.
We then compared the range of these models with that of their petrol or diesel-powered equivalents.
To find the most comparable models, we used power and torque figures as our main guidelines.
In all instances, the non-electric model had a longer combined cycle and maximum range on a single tank than the comparable EV on a single charge.
It wasn’t a complete wash, with the range differences between some comparable electric and internal combustion (ICE) cars being less than 150km.
The superior range was predominantly down to the higher-end cars with larger fuel tanks despite their poorer fuel consumption.
However, in most instances, the cost per kilometre of range in the petrol and diesel cars was much more expensive than the comparable EV model.
The only model that came close in terms of price per litre was a Jaguar plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).
However, the fuel economy figures of PHEVs can be vastly exaggerated as they assume a certain average trip length and that the battery is always fully charged before setting off.
For example, the Jaguar F-Pace P400e model in question has a claimed fuel economy of 2.2ℓ/100km.
At face value, this suggests the Jag can do 3,136km on its 69-litre tank and a once-off recharge of its small battery pack — an unlikely feat. Therefore, the PHEV’s claimed fuel economy requires greater scrutiny for a comparison like this.
A study by the International Council on Clean Transportation found that real-world consumption of PHEVs is three to five times higher than claimed, primarily because their drivers don’t always recharge their batteries to full before driving off.
With an electric-only range of 69km, it is unlikely that drivers would be able to recharge the Jaguar F-Pace P400e’s battery every time they fill up when travelling long distances.
Pricing closer than expected
Another interesting finding from our comparison was that the price tags of the comparable models were often quite close, even though EVs are slapped with more taxes than petrol and diesel cars.
In fact, two of the EV models were cheaper than their internal combustion engine equivalents.
Below are the EV models from each of the manufacturers in South Africa that offer the best range and tables comparing how their range, price-per-kilometre, and prices compared with ICE models.
The price-per-kilometre for the EVs was based on the typical DC charging price of R7.35 per kWh. This cost will be around a third if the owner charges the vehicle at home.
The price-per-litre for the petrol and diesel-powered models was calculated using the inland retail price of 95 unleaded petrol or inland wholesale price of 50ppm diesel with a 15% margin.
Audi e-tron GT quattro
|Audi
|Specification
|Audi e-tron GT quattro
|Audi S7 TSFI Sportback quattro
|Power/torque
|350kW/630Nm
|331kW/600Nm
|Battery/tank size
|93kWh
|75 litres
|Energy/fuel consumption
|17.9kWh/100km
|8.4ℓ/100km
|Combined/maximum range
|475km/590km
|893km/1,027km
|Price per kilometre
|R1.44/R1.16
|R1.90/R1.65
|Price
|R2,715,00
|R1,716,300
BMW iX xDrive50
|BMW
|Specification
|BMW iX xDrive50
|BMW X7 M60i xDrive
|Power/torque
|385kW/765Nm
|390kW/750Nm
|Battery/tank size
|111.5kWh
|83 litres
|Energy/fuel consumption
|22.6kWh/100km
|12.2ℓ/100km
|Combined/maximum range
|575km/720km
|680km
|Price per kilometre
|R1.43/R1.14
|R2.76
|Price
|R2,270,00
|R2,316,574
Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+
|Mercedes-Benz
|Specification
|Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d L
|Power/torque
|245kW/565Nm
|210kW/600Nm
|Battery/tank size
|120kWh
|65 litres
|Energy/fuel consumption
|17.7kWh/100 km
|6.6ℓ/100km
|Combined/Maximum range
|730km/885km
|984km/1,226km
|Price per kilometre
|R1.21/R1.00
|R1.50/R1.20
|Price
|R2,620,500
|R2,435,939
Jaguar i-Pace
|Jaguar
|Specifications
|Jaguar i-Pace EV400 AWD R-Dynamic HSE
|Jaguar F-Pace P400e AWD R-Dynamic HSE
|Power/torque
|294kW/696Nm
|296kW/640Nm
|Battery/tank size
|90kWh
|69 litres + 19.2kWh battery
|Energy/fuel consumption
|19.7kWh/100km
|2.2ℓ/100km (adjusted to 6.6ℓ/100km)
|Combined/maximum range
|430km/555km
|1,045km (with one recharge)
|Price per kilometre
|R1.54/R1.19
|R1.62
|Price
|R2,342,900
|R1,946,700
Porsche Taycan Turbo
|Porsche
|Specifications
|Porsche Taycan Turbo
|Porsche Panamera Turbo S
|Power/torque
|460kW/850Nm
|463kW/820Nm
|Battery/tank size
|93.4kWh
|90 litres
|Energy/fuel consumption
|26kWh/100km
|12.8ℓ/100km
|Combined/maximum range
|450km/560km
|703km/833km
|Price per kilometre
|R1.52/R1.23
|R2.90/R2.45
|Price
|R4,463,000
|R3,584,000
Volvo EX30 (launching in 2024)
|Volvo
|Specifications
|Volvo EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range
|Volvo XC60 B5 AWD Essential
|Power/torque
|200kW/343Nm
|183kW/350Nm
|Battery/tank size
|69kWh
|71 litres
|Energy/fuel consumption
|15.1kWh/100km
|7.6ℓ/100km
|Combined/maximum range
|425km/545km
|934km/1,092km
|Price per kilometre
|R1.19/R0.93
|R1.72/R1.47
|Price
|R865,900
|R957,900
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.