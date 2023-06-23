How much it costs to import an electric bakkie to South Africa

South African residents will pay up to 71.5% more than retail to import an electric bakkie from the US as a result of the country’s exorbitant import taxes.

MyBroadband calculated how much it would cost to import three electric bakkies — the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and GMC Hummer EV2 — to South Africa.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the only one of the three officially available to order in the US, with Chevrolet and GMC currently only offering customers the option to reserve their car.

Ford’s electric bakkie starts at $59,974 (R1,124,504), and importing one to South Africa increases this price to R1,886,222.

GMC says the Hummer EV2 will start at $79,995 (R1,499,894) when it becomes available in early 2024. South Africans will pay 71.5% more — R1,072,424 — to import it to the country.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is the most affordable of the lot at $39,900 (R748,119), which increases to R1,187,265 after applying South Africa’s VAT and import taxes. These are as follows:

15% VAT : calculated on the car’s retail value + 10%

: calculated on the car’s retail value + 10% 25% EV import tax : calculated on the car’s retail value

: calculated on the car’s retail value Ad valorem tax: essentially a luxury excise tax that varies on the product’s retail value

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers in South Africa, the ad valorem tax percentage is calculated using the following formula:

% = [(0.00003 * retail value less 20%) – 0.75] Chevrolet Silverado example: % = [(0.00003 * R598,495) – 0.75] % = 17.2

The ad valorem tax percentage for the Ford F-150 Lightning works out to 26.2%, while the GMC Hummer EV2 works out to 35.2%. However, the tax caps at 30%.

Therefore, the ad valorem tax was calculated at 21.7% for the Silverado EV, 26.2% for the F-150 Lightning and 30% GMC Hummer EV2.

A breakdown of the taxes added to the price of each of the three electric bakkies is provided in the table below.

EV import tax breakdown Electric bakkie Chevrolet Silverado EV Ford F-150 Lightning GMC Hummer EV2 US Price $39,900.00 $59,974.00 $79,995.00 Price in rands R748,119.00 R1,124,504.00 R1,499,894.00 VAT on retail value + 10% R123,439.64 R185,543.16 R247,482.51 25% EV import tax R187,029.75 R281,126.00 R374,973.50 Ad valorem tax R128,676.47

(17.2% of retail) R295,048.44

(26.2% of retail) R449,968.20

(30% of retail) Total tax R439,145.86 R761,717.60 R1,072,424.21 Price after tax R1,187,264.86 R1,886,221.60 R2,572,318.21

Therefore, South Africans will pay around 59% more than retail to import the Chevrolet Silverado EV, 68% more for the Ford F-150 Lightning and 71.5% more for the GMC Hummer EV2.

This is without taking shipping costs into account.

According to A1 Auto Transport, car shipping costs to South Africa from the US start at $3,300 (R61,840) for smaller cars and go up to $7,000 (R131,170) for SUVs and larger vehicles.

Therefore, South Africans can expect to add shipping costs of up to R131,170 to the price after tax.

The three electric bakkies, their performance specs, and before-and-after prices are listed below.

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Power/torque: 380kW/ 833Nm

0–100km/h: under 4.5 seconds

Range: 640km

Price (converted from dollar, excluding sales taxes): R748,199

Price after import (excl. shipping): R1,187,265





Ford F-150 Lightning

Power/torque: 337kW/1,050Nm

0–100km/h: 4,2 seconds

Range: 370km

Price (converted from dollar, excluding sales taxes): R1,124,504

Price after import (excl. shipping): R1,886,222

GMC Hummer EV2 Pickup

Power: 466kW

0–100km/h: Not specified

Range: 400km

Price (converted from dollar, excluding sales taxes): R1,499,894

Price after import (excl. shipping): R2,572,318

Now read: GM switching electric car charging to Tesla standard