South African drivers among worst in the world — Study

South Africa has among the most unsafe drivers in the world, according to a study by Compare the Market Australia.

A team from the car insurance platform has calculated and compared the number of fatal accidents that occurred per 100,000 people in 20 countries using data from the World Bank.

They also broke these figures down into fatal accidents involving males and females.

Their analysis found that South Africa had the highest number of fatal accidents — 44.8 per 100,000 people — out of the assessed markets.

That is seven times the number of fatal accidents in the country with the safest drivers — the United Kingdom.

South Africa’s total fatal accident rate was also worse than in countries notorious for their heavy traffic on shabby roads — such as India, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

Compare the Market specifically highlighted Brazil’s issue of unkept roads that suffer from large potholes, mud pits, and high flooding risk.

It did not share perspectives on what it believed could be the cause of South Africa’s road carnage.

Another interesting piece of information was the difference between fatal accidents per 100,000 people involving male or female drivers.

In South Africa, males accounted for 34.9 fatal accidents per 100,000 people — over three times higher than women.

Nevertheless, South African females were involved in more fatal accidents per 100,000 people than females in any of the other 19 countries.

Compare the Market said the difference in the male and female fatal accident rates could partially be attributed to the fact that there are fewer female drivers in South Africa than men.

According to Statistics South Africa, only 21.8% of women in South Africa had a driver’s licence, compared to 40.1% of men.

Compare the Market Australia general insurance manager Adrian Taylor cautioned against assuming this meant that male drivers were automatically worse than female motorists.

“The bottom line is that while it may be a common debate when it comes to driving ability, it isn’t really a battle of the sexes, as individual abilities and experience can vary greatly,” said Taylor.

The table below shows the countries with the safest and unsafest drivers based on fatal accidents per 100,000 people. The graph underneath segments the ranking by gender.

Countries with safest and unsafest drivers — Compare the Market study Rank Country Fatal male accidents per 100,000 people Fatal female accidents per 100,000 people Difference in accidents Total fatal accidents per 100,000 people 1 UK 4.8 1.6 3.2 6.4 2 Japan 5.0 2.3 2.7 7.3 3 Germany 5.7 1.9 3.8 7.6 4 Netherlands 5.7 2.2 3.5 7.9 5 Spain 6.1 1.8 4.3 7.9 6 Australia 7.3 2.6 4.7 9.9 7 France 7.8 2.6 5.2 10.4 8 Canada 7.3 3.4 3.9 10.7 9 Italy 8.4 2.4 6.0 10.8 10 Cyprus 9.1 2.4 6.7 11.5 11 Belgium 8.6 3.0 5.6 11.6 12 Türkiye 10.1 3.3 6.8 13.4 14 Greece 13.6 3.2 10.4 16.8 13 New Zealand 13.2 6.1 7.1 19.3 15 USA 17.9 7.5 10.4 25.4 16 Peru 20.2 7.1 13.1 27.3 17 India 23.4 7.0 16.4 30.4 18 Colombia 25.7 5.5 20.2 31.2 19 Brazil 26.9 5.6 21.3 32.5 20 South Africa 34.9 9.9 25.0 44.8

Many South African motorists will be keenly aware of the country’s poor road accident record.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) latest State of Road Safety Report, there were 12,545 road fatalities across 10,611 fatal crashes in 2021.

That works out to about 34 road deaths per day and 29 daily accidents with at least one person dying.

On a per-province basis, the highest fatalities were recorded in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal. Interestingly, the Eastern Cape placed third even though the Western Cape is the more populous province.

The high fatality rates have been blamed on several driver-induced factors — including speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and using unroadworthy vehicles.

However, experts have also blamed poorly-maintained roads, bribe-friendly traffic officers, and illegally-acquired driver’s licences for playing a role in the carnage.

A recent investigation Sunday Times found that syndicates selling driver’s licences were running rampant in South Africa.

Some of these groups sell their services unashamedly on social media platforms like Facebook Marketplace.

During its investigation, the newspaper was able to contact four providers that sold legitimate licences that did not require any testing.

At the same time, serious inefficiencies, corrupt staff, and a breakdown-prone driver’s licence machine have made legal licence applications and renewals incredibly difficult for law-abiding citizens.

