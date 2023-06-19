South Africans could be paying up to R491 less per tank of petrol

South Africans could be paying up to R491 less per tank of fuel if government scrapped the excessive levies and taxes added to the basic fuel price in the country.

Removing taxes and levies from June’s inland unleaded 93 and 95 prices of R22.30 and R22.63 brings prices down to R16.16 and R16.49, respectively.

South Africa’s price per litre of petrol comprises the following:

Basic fuel price (BFP) — the cost of the petrol before any money is spent on the many other taxes and levies applied.

Other costs — comprise transport, secondary storage, distribution, and more minor charges.

Wholesale and retail margins — the markup wholesalers and retailers are allowed to add.

General fuel levy — a tax on each litre of fuel sold.

Road accident fund (RAF) levy — fuel tax to fund the RAF.

Our calculations involved removing the RAF tax and general fuel levy from June’s petrol prices. We didn’t remove the other costs or wholesale and retail margins.

According to the Automobile Association of South Africa, the RAF tax currently sits at R2.18 per litre, while R3.96 is added to the basic fuel price as a fuel levy.

Combined, the two taxes add R6.14 to the BFP, making up around 27% to 28% of the total cost per litre.

We selected three standard fuel tank sizes — 45-litre, 60-litre, and 80-litre — to determine the savings that could be realised if these taxes and levies were scrapped.

South Africans with 45-litre tanks would save R276.30 per refill, while those with 60-litre and 80-litre tanks would pay R368.40 and R491.20 less, respectively.

The following table shows how much less you would pay inland to fill your car’s petrol tank if South Africa’s high fuel taxes and levies were scrapped.

Savings per tank of petrol 93 unleaded (inland) Tank size Cost with levies and taxes Cost without levies and taxes Difference 45 litres R1,003.50 R727.20 R276.30 60 litres R1,338.00 R969.60 R368.40 80 litres R1,784.00 R1292.80 R491.20 95 unleaded (inland) 45 litres R1,018.35 R742.05 R276.30 60 litres R1,357.80 R989.40 R368.40 80 litres R1,810.40 R1,319.20 R491.20

Petrol price nightmare

South Africa’s fuel taxes and profit margins have tripled in the space of 15 years and make up 45% of the total price per litre.

This is according to data provided to MyBroadband by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Outa also revealed that annual fuel tax and margin increases exceeded the consumer price index (CPI) every year since 2009, except for two.

Although the basic fuel price has increased by 145% since 2008, the rise isn’t nearly as harsh as some of South Africa’s fuel add-ons.

For reference, the add-ons increased by 197% between the 2008/09 and 2022/23 financial years, from R3.46 to R10.29 per litre.

The Road Accident Fund levy saw the highest relative increase. The RAF levy was R0.47 per litre in 2008/09 and has since risen to R2.18 — an increase of almost 364%.

Government hasn’t implemented any RAF levy increases since March 2021.

The chart below shows how margins and taxes have inflated the South African fuel price over the years. It excludes the basic fuel price.