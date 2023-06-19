South Africa’s only driving licence printer back online — with a 350,000-card backlog

South Africa’s Department of Transport (DoT) has confirmed that the country’s only driving licence card machine is operational again following a technical breakdown during routine maintenance.

The DoT and Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) face a backlog of 350,000 cards awaiting printing and are committed to clearing the pile-up by August 2023.

“The National Department of Transport has updated members of the public that the driving licence card production machine is back in full production,” the DoT stated.

“The backlog is currently at 350,000 cards for the past five weeks. There is currently a catch-up plan to address the backlog, which will be cleared by the end of August 2023.”

In early May 2023, the DoT informed the public that the machine had been taken offline to replace a broken part identified during routine maintenance. It said repairs would take two to three weeks.

However, it was only returned to service six weeks after the announcement. The department said this was due to a testing period.

“The testing of the machine after the part replacement took another two weeks before it was certified to go back to full production,” it said.

Now that it has ramped up to maximum production, the DoT and DLCA can increase the machine’s output from 60,000 to 120,000 cards per week.

In January 2022, it was revealed that all South Africa’s motorists rely on one very outdated driving licence card printing machine.

According to the transport department, the country’s sole driving licence card printer was commissioned in 1998 and has printed more than 60 million driving licence cards.

“The machine has printed an average 2,850,000 cards per annum in the past 2 financial years,” it added.

Stated differently, the 25-year-old printing machine usually prints around 2,400,000 cards per year on average and has been run nearly 20% harder for the past two financial years.

Moreover, over the past two years, it has produced 450,000 more cards annually despite its extensive downtime.

Therefore, it may be no surprise that the machine has broken down at least three times in the past year and a half.

MyBroadband asked the Department of Transport for comment, but it hadn’t responded by publication.

New driving licence card

The department confirmed it is working on introducing a new driver’s licence card that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet approved in August 2022.

“The new driving licence card will be launched before the end of the current financial year [28 February 2024]. It will also bring with it new card production machines to replace the current machine,” it said.

“This signals the new dawn in the DL card environment.”

The government tender document for the new driver’s licence cards was first published in November 2021. It specified that the winning bidder would have until March 2022 to manufacture and assemble the card system — a deadline government has missed.

Then, while presenting the DLCA’s 2022/2023 annual performance plan in May 2022, Mbalula said a new printing machine and card would be rolled out in the 2022/23 financial year.

In September 2022, he said the machine’s procurement process would begin in October 2022.

However, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) spotted a revised tender for the machine in cards published in November 2022.

It initially set the closing date for the end of the month, but this was subsequently extended.

This presents a problem for the DoT, as more than two years after being notified that the current printer had become obsolete, it still hadn’t officially decided on a company to provide a new driver’s licence card printer machine.

