Business class flight prices compared — over R300,000 for the fastest trip to New York

South Africans looking for extra comfort on their next local or international flight will have to splurge quite a bit to upgrade from economy to business class.
Flight tickets in all classes are substantially more expensive than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
There are several reasons for this — including surging jet fuel prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and decreased seat availability due to shuttered airlines and scaled-down flight operations.
According to aviation podcasters Allplane.TV, at least 64 airlines closed up shop since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.
A slow ramp-up to full capacity for airlines that survived and a pilot shortage has also contributed to constrained seat supply.
In South Africa, Mango and Kulula were the two biggest victims of the lockdowns and travel restrictions implemented to slow the spread of Covid-19.
In addition, South African Airways (SAA), which previously operated numerous international routes, has struggled to return to form as its fleet and employees have been drastically scaled down.
It is also awaiting the finalisation of its long-dragged-out deal with the Takatso Consortium.
While many South Africans will be keenly aware of the increases in economy seat prices, we wanted to find out what travellers can expect to pay for a bump up to business class.
Our first comparison focused on business-class flights between domestic destinations.
For unchartered commercial flights in South Africa, business class seats are available on direct flights between the three biggest airports — Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.
We chose Monday, 17 July 2023 as our date of departure and Friday, 21 July 2023 as our return date. Our booking date was about a month earlier.
The cheapest business class seat available for our chosen dates between Johannesburg and Cape Town was R8,021 on Hahn Airways.
An economy ticket on the same airline for the same dates started at R3,028.
South African Airways (SAA) was the most expensive airline with a business class offering on this route for our chosen dates. Its prices started at R8,723.
The tables below compare the prices of return tickets in business class between Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban.
|Johannesburg <-> Cape Town
|Airline
|Departure/return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|Hahn Air
|09:30/19:00
|2 hours and 10 minutes
2 hours
|R8,021
|Airlink
|14:55/17:55
|2 hours and 10 minutes
2 hours and 5 minutes
|R8,059
|South African Airways
|08:10/19:30
|2 hours and 10 minutes
2 hours
|R8,723
|Johannesburg <-> Durban
|Airline
|Departure/return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|South African Airways
|20:35/15:05
|1 hour and 5 minutes
1 hour and 5 minutes
|R6,576
|Hahn Airways
|16:00/18:05
|1 hour and 5 minutes
|R7,036
|Cape Town <-> Durban
|Airline
|Departure/return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|FlexFlight
|06:00/18:05
|2 hours and 5 minutes
2 hours and 15 minutes
|R8,090
|Hahn Airways
|06:00/18:05
|2 hours and 5 minutes
2 hours and 15 minutes
|R8,260
The true value of a business class ticket can only be experienced on a long-distance flight, where a larger seat, more legroom, better food, more privacy, and other creature comforts make a substantial difference.
Business class cabins on the wide-body planes more often used for international travel also tend to boast more space and better features.
Like economy class, prices vary greatly based on travel dates, how far in advance you book, and whether the passenger is willing to endure a few layovers.
For example, a return business class seat between Johannesburg and London could cost R79,001 when flying directly with Air France in the early evening.
A business class seat on the Swiss International plane that takes off around 40 minutes later will cost R58,276 — over R20,000 less.
The downside to the Swiss Air ticket is that the flights are 2–3 hours longer due to layovers.
One airline that was often the cheapest to several destinations was Kenya Airways.
However, travellers using this airline must be willing to put up with lengthy layovers in Nairobi in most instances.
On the rare occasions that South African Airways operated on an international route we compared, it was the most expensive.
The tables below compare the prices of business class tickets on three airlines between South Africa and major international destinations.
While many more options were available, we opted to include the cheapest and fastest options and a third option that was either the second most affordable option or a South African Airways flight, where available.
|Johannesburg <-> New York
|Airline
|Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
|Departure/return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|JetBlue
|1 stop/1 stop
|21:25/10:45
|23 hours and 55 minutes
23 hours and 5 minutes
|R44,601
|Kenya Airways
|1 stop/1 stop
|17:00/13:45
|20 hours and 35 minutes
20 hours and 5 minutes
|R52,397
|United Airlines/British Airways
|Direct/1 stop
|20:00/05:50
|15 hours and 50 minutes
19 hours and 20 minutes
|R330,097
|Johannesburg <-> Perth
|Airline
|Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
|Departure/Return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|Singapore Airlines
|1 stop/1 stop
|13:45/18:00
|18 hours and 55 minutes
18 hours and 10 minutes
|R101,412
|Qatar Airways
|1 stop/1 stop
|21:25/23:00
|38 hours and 55 minutes
22 hours and 50 minutes
|R67,238
|Qantas Airways
|1 stop/1 stop
|17:40/23:55
|17 hours and 45 minutes
22 hours and 15 minutes
|R275,113
|Johannesburg <-> Paris
|Airline
|Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
|Departure/Return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|Air France
|Both direct
|18:50/21:30
|10 hours and 55 minutes
10 hours and 40 minutes
|R79,001
|Kenya Airways
|1 stop/1 stop
|17:00/21:20
|14 hours and 30 minutes
13 Hours and 35 minutes
|R34,786
|Swiss International/Lufthansa
|1 stop/1 stop
|19:25/19:35
|13 hours and 35 minutes
12 hours and 55 minutes
|R58,276
|Johannesburg <-> London
|Airline
|Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
|Departure/Return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|Kenya Airways
|Both direct
|01:15/18:25
|16 hours
15 hours and 30 minutes
|R36,403
|British Airways
|Both direct
|19:20/21:25
|11 hours and 10 minutes
10 hours and 50 minutes
|R60,482
|Virgin Airlines
|Both direct
|18:50/22:30
|11 hours and 10 minutes
10 hours and 55 minutes
|R65,362
|Johannesburg <-> Dubai
|Airline
|Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
|Departure/Return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|Kenya Airways
|1 stop/1 stop
|17:00/00:55
|28 hours and 25 minutes
32 hours and 45 minutes
|R28,367
|Emirates
|Both direct
|19:15/14:40
|8 hours
8 hours and 10 minutes
|R57,389
|South African Airways
|Both direct
|22:20/04:05
|8 hours
8 hours and 10 minutes
|R61,575
|Johannesburg <-> Frankfurt
|Airline
|Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
|Departure/Return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|Kenya Airways
|2 stops/2 stops
|01:15/07:05
|20 hours and 30 minutes
24 hours and 35 minutes
|R25,628
|Air France
|1 stop/1 stop
|18:50/09:40
|14 hours and 10 minutes
22 hours and 30 minutes
|R51,799
|Lufthansa
|Both direct
|19:00/22:05
|10 hours and 35 minutes
10 hours and 25 minutes
|R56,749
|Johannesburg <-> Amsterdam
|Airline
|Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
|Departure/Return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|Kenya Airways
|1 stop/1 stop
|01:15/20:40
|15 hours and 25 minutes
14 hours and 15 minutes
|R30,090
|Swiss Air International/Lufthansa
|1 stop/1 stop
|19:25/19:35
|13 hours and 35 minutes
12 hours and 55 minutes
|R59,445
|KLM
|Both direct
|23:10/10:35
|11 hours and 5 minutes
10 hours and 45 minutes
|R78,324
|Johannesburg <-> Mauritius
|Airline
|Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
|Departure/Return time
|Length of flights
|Cost
|Air Mauritius
|Both direct
|13:35/09:25
|4 hours
4 hours and 25 minutes
|R16,430
|Kenya Airways
|1 stop/1 stop
|01:15/13:50
|9 hours and 45 minutes
19 hours and 50 minutes
|R17,587
|South African Airways
|Both direct
|13:35/16:40
|4 hours
4 hours and 15 minutes
|R21,281
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.