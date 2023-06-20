Business class flight prices compared — over R300,000 for the fastest trip to New York

20 June 2023

South Africans looking for extra comfort on their next local or international flight will have to splurge quite a bit to upgrade from economy to business class.

Flight tickets in all classes are substantially more expensive than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are several reasons for this — including surging jet fuel prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and decreased seat availability due to shuttered airlines and scaled-down flight operations.

According to aviation podcasters Allplane.TV, at least 64 airlines closed up shop since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

A slow ramp-up to full capacity for airlines that survived and a pilot shortage has also contributed to constrained seat supply.

In South Africa, Mango and Kulula were the two biggest victims of the lockdowns and travel restrictions implemented to slow the spread of Covid-19.

In addition, South African Airways (SAA), which previously operated numerous international routes, has struggled to return to form as its fleet and employees have been drastically scaled down.

It is also awaiting the finalisation of its long-dragged-out deal with the Takatso Consortium.

While many South Africans will be keenly aware of the increases in economy seat prices, we wanted to find out what travellers can expect to pay for a bump up to business class.

Business class seat on South African Airways Airbus A330. Credit: Emerson Gomes / Shutterstock.com

Our first comparison focused on business-class flights between domestic destinations.

For unchartered commercial flights in South Africa, business class seats are available on direct flights between the three biggest airports — Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

We chose Monday, 17 July 2023 as our date of departure and Friday, 21 July 2023 as our return date. Our booking date was about a month earlier.

The cheapest business class seat available for our chosen dates between Johannesburg and Cape Town was R8,021 on Hahn Airways.

An economy ticket on the same airline for the same dates started at R3,028.

South African Airways (SAA) was the most expensive airline with a business class offering on this route for our chosen dates. Its prices started at R8,723.

The tables below compare the prices of return tickets in business class between Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban.

Johannesburg <-> Cape Town
Airline Departure/return time  Length of flights  Cost
Hahn Air 09:30/19:00 2 hours and 10 minutes
2 hours		 R8,021
Airlink 14:55/17:55 2 hours and 10 minutes
2 hours and 5 minutes		 R8,059
South African Airways 08:10/19:30 2 hours and 10 minutes
2 hours		 R8,723

Johannesburg <-> Durban
Airline Departure/return time  Length of flights  Cost
South African Airways 20:35/15:05 1 hour and 5 minutes
1 hour and 5 minutes		 R6,576
Hahn Airways 16:00/18:05 1 hour and 5 minutes R7,036

Cape Town <-> Durban
Airline Departure/return time  Length of flights  Cost
FlexFlight 06:00/18:05 2 hours and 5 minutes
2 hours and 15 minutes		 R8,090
Hahn Airways 06:00/18:05 2 hours and 5 minutes
2 hours and 15 minutes		 R8,260

The true value of a business class ticket can only be experienced on a long-distance flight, where a larger seat, more legroom, better food, more privacy, and other creature comforts make a substantial difference.

Business class cabins on the wide-body planes more often used for international travel also tend to boast more space and better features.

Like economy class, prices vary greatly based on travel dates, how far in advance you book, and whether the passenger is willing to endure a few layovers.

For example, a return business class seat between Johannesburg and London could cost R79,001 when flying directly with Air France in the early evening.

A business class seat on the Swiss International plane that takes off around 40 minutes later will cost R58,276 — over R20,000 less.

The downside to the Swiss Air ticket is that the flights are 2–3 hours longer due to layovers.

One airline that was often the cheapest to several destinations was Kenya Airways.

However, travellers using this airline must be willing to put up with lengthy layovers in Nairobi in most instances.

On the rare occasions that South African Airways operated on an international route we compared, it was the most expensive.

The tables below compare the prices of business class tickets on three airlines between South Africa and major international destinations.

While many more options were available, we opted to include the cheapest and fastest options and a third option that was either the second most affordable option or a South African Airways flight, where available.

Johannesburg <-> New York
Airline Number of stops
(Depart/Return)		 Departure/return time  Length of flights  Cost
JetBlue 1 stop/1 stop 21:25/10:45 23 hours and 55 minutes
23 hours and 5 minutes		 R44,601
Kenya Airways 1 stop/1 stop 17:00/13:45 20 hours and 35 minutes
20 hours and 5 minutes		 R52,397
United Airlines/British Airways Direct/1 stop 20:00/05:50 15 hours and 50 minutes
19 hours and 20 minutes		 R330,097

Johannesburg <-> Perth
Airline Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
 Departure/Return time  Length of flights  Cost
Singapore Airlines 1 stop/1 stop 13:45/18:00 18 hours and 55 minutes
18 hours and 10 minutes		 R101,412
Qatar Airways 1 stop/1 stop 21:25/23:00 38 hours and 55 minutes
22 hours and 50 minutes		 R67,238
Qantas Airways 1 stop/1 stop 17:40/23:55 17 hours and 45 minutes
22 hours and 15 minutes		 R275,113

Johannesburg <-> Paris
Airline Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
 Departure/Return time   Length of flights  Cost
Air France Both direct 18:50/21:30 10 hours and 55 minutes
10 hours and 40 minutes		 R79,001
Kenya Airways 1 stop/1 stop 17:00/21:20 14 hours and 30 minutes
13 Hours and 35 minutes		 R34,786
Swiss International/Lufthansa 1 stop/1 stop 19:25/19:35 13 hours and 35 minutes
12 hours and 55 minutes		 R58,276
Johannesburg <-> London
Airline Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
 Departure/Return time  Length of flights Cost
Kenya Airways Both direct 01:15/18:25 16 hours
15 hours and 30 minutes		 R36,403
British Airways Both direct 19:20/21:25 11 hours and 10 minutes
10 hours and 50 minutes		 R60,482
Virgin Airlines Both direct 18:50/22:30 11 hours and 10 minutes
10 hours and 55 minutes		 R65,362

Johannesburg <-> Dubai
Airline Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
 Departure/Return time  Length of flights Cost
Kenya Airways 1 stop/1 stop 17:00/00:55 28 hours and 25 minutes
32 hours and 45 minutes		 R28,367
Emirates Both direct 19:15/14:40 8 hours
8 hours and 10 minutes		 R57,389
South African Airways Both direct 22:20/04:05 8 hours
8 hours and 10 minutes		 R61,575

Johannesburg <-> Frankfurt
Airline Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
 Departure/Return time  Length of flights Cost
Kenya Airways 2 stops/2 stops 01:15/07:05 20 hours and 30 minutes
24 hours and 35 minutes		 R25,628
Air France 1 stop/1 stop 18:50/09:40 14 hours and 10 minutes
22 hours and 30 minutes		 R51,799
Lufthansa Both direct 19:00/22:05 10 hours and 35 minutes
10 hours and 25 minutes		 R56,749

Johannesburg <-> Amsterdam
Airline Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
 Departure/Return time  Length of flights Cost
Kenya Airways 1 stop/1 stop 01:15/20:40 15 hours and 25 minutes
14 hours and 15 minutes		 R30,090
Swiss Air International/Lufthansa 1 stop/1 stop 19:25/19:35 13 hours and 35 minutes
12 hours and 55 minutes		 R59,445
KLM Both direct 23:10/10:35 11 hours and 5 minutes
10 hours and 45 minutes		 R78,324

Johannesburg <-> Mauritius
Airline Number of stops
(Depart/Return)
 Departure/Return time  Length of flights Cost
Air Mauritius Both direct 13:35/09:25 4 hours
4 hours and 25 minutes		 R16,430
Kenya Airways 1 stop/1 stop 01:15/13:50 9 hours and 45 minutes
19 hours and 50 minutes		 R17,587
South African Airways Both direct 13:35/16:40 4 hours
4 hours and 15 minutes		 R21,281

