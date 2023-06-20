Business class flight prices compared — over R300,000 for the fastest trip to New York

South Africans looking for extra comfort on their next local or international flight will have to splurge quite a bit to upgrade from economy to business class.

Flight tickets in all classes are substantially more expensive than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are several reasons for this — including surging jet fuel prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and decreased seat availability due to shuttered airlines and scaled-down flight operations.

According to aviation podcasters Allplane.TV, at least 64 airlines closed up shop since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

A slow ramp-up to full capacity for airlines that survived and a pilot shortage has also contributed to constrained seat supply.

In South Africa, Mango and Kulula were the two biggest victims of the lockdowns and travel restrictions implemented to slow the spread of Covid-19.

In addition, South African Airways (SAA), which previously operated numerous international routes, has struggled to return to form as its fleet and employees have been drastically scaled down.

It is also awaiting the finalisation of its long-dragged-out deal with the Takatso Consortium.

While many South Africans will be keenly aware of the increases in economy seat prices, we wanted to find out what travellers can expect to pay for a bump up to business class.

Our first comparison focused on business-class flights between domestic destinations.

For unchartered commercial flights in South Africa, business class seats are available on direct flights between the three biggest airports — Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

We chose Monday, 17 July 2023 as our date of departure and Friday, 21 July 2023 as our return date. Our booking date was about a month earlier.

The cheapest business class seat available for our chosen dates between Johannesburg and Cape Town was R8,021 on Hahn Airways.

An economy ticket on the same airline for the same dates started at R3,028.

South African Airways (SAA) was the most expensive airline with a business class offering on this route for our chosen dates. Its prices started at R8,723.

The tables below compare the prices of return tickets in business class between Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban.

Johannesburg <-> Cape Town Airline Departure/return time Length of flights Cost Hahn Air 09:30/19:00 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours R8,021 Airlink 14:55/17:55 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes R8,059 South African Airways 08:10/19:30 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours R8,723