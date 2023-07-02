South Africa’s plan to deal with breakdown-prone driver’s licence card printing machine

South Africa’s driving licence card printer is “obsolete and prone to constant breakdown”, resulting in significant production backlogs.

This is according to transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who assured that the backlogs aren’t due to irregular activity at Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) but result from long maintenance periods and breakdowns.

“The card production machine has been in operation since 1998 thus it’s obsolete and thus prone to constant breakdown,” said Chikunga in response to parliamentary questions from Inkatha Freedom Party MP Khethamabala Sithole.

“These breakdowns result in driving licence backlogs which the Department has been able to address once the machine is repaired and is in operation.”

However, the minister reassured Sithole that the new driver’s licence card and printing machine would permanently address the issue.

“A permanent solution to the problem is the replacement of this old machine with a new modern one, this is underway as part of the rolling out of the new driving licence card which was approved by Cabinet in August 2022,” she said.

Chikunga said the new driver’s licence cards would also help tackle corruption and fraud at DLTCs nationwide.

The new driver’s licence cards will align with international practices and feature modern technologies.

These include new security features like biometric data, watermarks, and holograms to tackle the issue of fraudulent licences.

Chikunga added that additional interventions are being implemented to bolster its fight against corruption.

“The department is also engaging with the department of home affairs (DHA) to establish a link between the National Traffic Information System (Natis) and DHA systems to further secure the environment by ensuring that we only transact with citizens or people who are legally in the country,” she said.

“Biometric verification is used to authenticate users on login. The biometric verification is currently deployed in the Smart Enrolment Units and will be deployed for the revised Computerised Learner’s Licence Testing within this financial year.”

Chikunga said the functionality would be extended to “high-risk transactions” where the applicant must appear in person.

The transport department is expanding the network of DLTC branches that support online bookings through the Natis online platform.

“The online booking system is currently used at all DLTCs in Gauteng and 2 Metropolitan Municipalities in Eastern Cape to address collusion and fraudulent practices with bookings for tests,” said Chikunga.

“The solution is being rolled out in Free State.”

The minister also said investigations into corruption and fraud at DLTCs across South Africa had resulted in 96 arrests.

“The RTMC [Road Traffic Management Corporation] reported that the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit investigated 247 cases of fraud and corruption in the past financial year and made 96 arrests in collaboration with the South African Police Services,” she said.