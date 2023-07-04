Gauteng prepares to launch new number plates

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has officially launched the registration process for manufacturers of vehicle number plates.

The registration process is a crucial component in the Gauteng Provincial Government’s plan to launch a secured new number system to combat crime, corruption, vandalism, and lawlessness in the province.

“We understand the importance of ensuring that manufacturers and embossers of number plates operate within the bounds of the law. Over the years, we have witnessed numerous challenges arising from non-compliant number plates, such as compromised safety, an increase in vehicle-related crime, and a lack of accountability from manufacturers,” Diale-Tlabela said on Monday.

During his State-of-the-Province address in February 2023, Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the province would introduce new number plates with tightened security features, which will make it difficult for criminals to get away with acts of criminality.

Section 5 of the National Road Traffic Act prohibits manufacturers from engaging in the manufacturing, selling, or distribution of number plates without proper registration.

The MEC said that the department is taking a proactive stance in securing the entire value chain, from manufacturing to distribution, ensuring that motor vehicle owners can have confidence in the legitimacy and quality of their number plates.

The registration process requires manufacturers to submit their applications for scrutiny to guarantee accuracy and compliance. Compliance inspectors will inspect the production sites of embossers to ensure adherence to regulations.

Once an application is approved, manufacturers will be required to sign a Service Level Agreement with the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and make the necessary payments.

Diale-Tlabela said it is important that the number plate manufacturing value chain encourage the involvement of new entrants, women, youth and persons living with disabilities into the industry.

“By promoting inclusivity and diversity, we can create opportunities for underrepresented groups and foster economic growth,” the MEC said.

This will also equip individuals with the necessary skills and provide them with the knowledge and resources to establish their own small, medium, and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs).

Reporting with SANews.