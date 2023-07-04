The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified for testing Alef Automotives’ Model A flying car — the first fully electric car that can travel on roads and fly to receive FAA certification.

According to a CNN report, the Model A is driveable on public roads, able to park like a normal car, and can carry up to two occupants with a driving range of 200 miles (322km) and a flying range of 110 miles (177km).

It also has vertical take-off and landing capabilities.

The FAA awarded Alef Automotive a special airworthiness certificate for the Model A, allowing it to exhibit the vehicle and conduct further research and development.

“We’re excited to receive this certification from the FAA,” said Jim Dukhovny, Alef Automotive CEO.

“It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is one small step for planes, one giant step for cars.”

The Model A will be certified as a low-speed vehicle, meaning it will top out at 25 miles per hour (40 kilometres per hour).

“The assumption is that, if a driver needs a faster route, a driver will use Alef’s flight capabilities,” says Alef Automotive’s website.

The Model A still requires approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to be certified for roads.

Alef Automotive has been working on the Model A since 2015 and successfully conducted an automated test flight in a skeleton version of the vehicle in 2018.

A full-sized prototype was then flown for the first time in 2019.

Once in production, Alef Automotive expects to sell Model As for $300,000 (R5.6 million) each.

