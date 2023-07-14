Most affordable hybrids in South Africa — from less than R500,000

South African motorists interested in new-energy vehicles but apprehensive about going fully electric will find several battery-hybrid electric vehicles (BHEVs) for under R900,000.

Also called conventional closed-loop hybrid, or full hybrid, these cars pair a typical petrol or diesel-powered engine with an electric motor with a small rechargeable battery.

This combination can significantly reduce fuel consumption, particularly in urban driving.

However, unlike a plug-in hybrid or fully electric car, there is no need to charge the battery yourself.

Charging is completely automated and carried out with the car’s fuel-powered engine.

In practice, using a hybrid car is not all too different from driving a regular petrol or diesel car.

The primary difference is that you will use little to no fuel at low speeds when the electric motor can really shine.

The most affordable hybrid electric car you can buy in South Africa is the locally-assembled Toyota Corolla Cross, the only model priced below half a million rand.

However, the waiting list for the hybrid Corolla Cross can be over a year long. Due to the massive demand for this car, buying it second-hand is also more expensive than getting it new.

Toyota is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of hybrid technology — which it also offers in the Corolla hatch and sedan and RAV4 in South Africa.

The Prius was previously also available in the country but was discontinued following the launch of the latest model.

MyBroadband is aware of hybrid Corolla Cross customers who had to wait around a year or more from placing their order to the car being delivered.

The issue was recently brought to the fore after a disgruntled consumer took Toyota to the Advertising Regulatory Board for an advert in which it stated the GR-Sport version of the hybrid was “here”.

The consumer said there was no stock of new Corolla Cross hybrids immediately available, as the waiting list for the car was 12 to 24 months long, depending on the exact model.

The ARB ruled that Toyota withdraw or amend the advert to accurately inform consumers about the stock shortage and the likelihood of prolonged waiting periods.

Chinese and Japanese rivals

Fortunately, for those unwilling to wait it out for a Corolla Cross, several alternatives are within touching distance of its price.

Another brand that offers more than one hybrid model is Chinese manufacturer Haval, which has seen its sales skyrocket thanks to highly-competitive pricing.

It offers hybrid variants of two of its most popular SUVs — the Jolion and H6.

The former starts at about R73,000 more than the Corolla Cross but comes with many more bells and whistles.

That includes much higher power output, faster acceleration, and an assortment of additional convenience equipment.

Suzuki also recently brought its first NEV into the country — a hybrid version of the Grand Vitara.

Other manufacturers offering hybrids for well below R1 million are Alfa Romeo, Honda, and Lexus.

Below are the cheapest hybrid cars in South Africa in July 2023.

Toyota Corolla Cross — Starting from R476,600

Power/torque : 90kW/142Nm

: 90kW/142Nm 0–100km/h time: 12 seconds

12 seconds Top speed : 170km/h

: 170km/h Consumption: 4.3ℓ/100km

Honda Fit — From R519,900

Power/torque : 80kW/253Nm

: 80kW/253Nm 0–100km/h time: 9.4 seconds

9.4 seconds Top speed : 175km/h

: 175km/h Consumption: 3.7ℓ/100km

Suzuki Grand Vitara 1.5 Hybrid AllGrip — From R529,900

Power/torque : 76kW/137Nm

: 76kW/137Nm 0–100km/h time: Unknown

Unknown Top speed : 165km/h

: 165km/h Consumption: 5.6ℓ/100km

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid hatch — From R531,200

Power/torque : 103kW/142Nm

: 103kW/142Nm 0–100km/h time: 9.1 seconds

9.1 seconds Top speed : 180km/h

: 180km/h Consumption: 4.0ℓ/100km

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid sedan— From R543,900

Power/torque : 103kW/142Nm

: 103kW/142Nm 0–100km/h time: 9.1 seconds

9.1 seconds Top speed : 180km/h

: 180km/h Consumption: 3.9ℓ/100km

Haval Jolion 1.5 Hybrid Luxury — From R549,950

Power/torque : 140kW/375Nm

: 140kW/375Nm 0–100km/h time: 8.5 seconds

8.5 seconds Top speed : Unknown

: Unknown Consumption: 5.0ℓ/100km

Haval H6 1.5T HEV Ultra Luxury — From R669,950

Power/torque : 179kW/530Nm

: 179kW/530Nm 0–100km/h time: 8.9 seconds

8.9 seconds Top speed : Unknown

: Unknown Consumption: 5.2ℓ/100km

Toyota RAV4 2.5 Hybrid — From R741,300

Power/torque : 163kW/221Nm

: 163kW/221Nm 0–100km/h time: 8.2 seconds

8.2 seconds Top speed : 188km/h

: 188km/h Consumption: 4.8ℓ/100km

Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5T Hybrid Ti — From R754,900

Power/torque : 118kW/240Nm

: 118kW/240Nm 0–100km/h time: 8.8 seconds

8.8 seconds Top speed : 209km/h

: 209km/h Consumption: 5.7ℓ/100km

Lexus UX 250h EX — From R857,900