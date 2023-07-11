Flights delayed in Johannesburg as wings ice over

FlySafair has notified passengers that some of its flights from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg were delayed on Tuesday due to icing on the wings.

South Africa is in the grips of freezing weather after a cold front transformed into a cut-off low towards the end of last week.

A cut-off low is a weather system where wind in the upper levels of the troposphere is cut off from the primary westerly winds of the jet stream.

While the South African Weather Service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Tuesday, 11 July, the cold snap caused by the weather system remains.

The weather service also predicted no precipitation in South Africa today, except for some showers along the North coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

FlySafair said that the delays at OR Tambo resulted in knock-on delays on some flights departing from other airports it operates from.

“We will update passengers as new departure times become available. We would like to extend our apologies to the customers of these flights for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

The airline provided the following revised departure times:

FA 473 will now depart Durban at 10:05 and is estimated to arrive in Lanseria at 11:20.

FA 474 will now depart Lanseria at 12:00 and is estimated to arrive in Durban at 13:15.

FA 287 will now depart Durban at 13:55 and is estimated to arrive in Johannesburg at 15:05.

“If you have booked any of the following flights: FA260, FA261, FA294, FA295, FA204, FA205, FA394, FA395, FA800, FA801, FA802, FA803, please note that there have been time changes,” FlySafair stated.

“You will be accommodated on a different flight along the same route, and we have already sent notifications via email and/or SMS to let you know about these changes.”

