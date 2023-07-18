How to make your own diesel and pay R0 in fuel tax

South Africans with diesel cars can make their own biofuel using waste oil from restaurants, fast food outlets, and hotels.

Biodiesel can be used in any type of diesel engine — including those in regular passenger cars, bakkies, trucks, and higher-end power generators.

First widely tested in the 1970s, biodiesel is now commonly used in countries like the US. However, large-scale adoption is currently not economically feasible as the core ingredients are expensive if not first used in other applications.

Properly-prepared biodiesel can be better for your car’s engine and the environment than petroleum-based diesel.

Research by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found that biodiesel emitted 11% less carbon monoxide and 10% less particulate matter than petroleum diesel.

At the same time, the overall losses in performance and fuel efficiency are fairly limited — typically 3–5% worse than when using petroleum-based diesel.

However, even when factoring in the fuel efficiency decrease, you can save a lot of money by running your car on biodiesel.

That is because the main ingredient in biodiesel is biomass oils, which are found in plant oils, including used cooking oil, also known as yellow grease.

This can be found cheap or free if you know where to ask.

Biodiesel is produced through a multi-step process called transesterification that requires the mixing, heating, cooling and filtration of the oils or fats combined with methanol and a catalyst.

Common catalysts are caustic potash (potassium hydroxide) or caustic soda (sodium hydroxide).

The process is quite intricate but does not require higher-grade chemistry.

Several websites and associations provide guides on the process, including Utah Biodiesel Supply.

Aside from the ingredients and instructions, you will need specific equipment to produce useable biodiesel safely.

Of critical importance is gear like protective gloves, an apron, eye protection, and a mask.

That is because the methanol and some of the vapours released during the process can harm humans.

One company that sells specialist biodiesel-manufacturing equipment in South Africa is Green-Diesel, which also produces and sells biodiesel.

The company provides useful information on the benefits of biodiesel and the manufacturing process on its website.

Green-Diesel offers an entry-level Ceres I system that can make up to 80 litres at a time and produces roughly 55 litres in three days. It sells for R38,500.

At the time of publication, the wholesale price of 50ppm diesel was R19.82 when bought inland.

If a fuel station slapped a reasonable margin of 15% on that price, the customer would pay about R22.79 per litre.

Filling up the typical 80-litre tank of a Toyota Hilux would therefore cost R1,823.20.

Assuming one refill every month, the cost of a Ceres I system could be recouped in 21 months, excluding the price of ingredients.

Savings on biodiesel production

The potential savings on biodiesel can be complex to calculate.

Making 80 litres of biodiesel typically requires about 100 litres of oil.

Labequipsupply.co.za sells 210 litres of methanol for R4,420.85.

The catalyst will be a much cheaper ingredient. For example, 1kg of caustic soda, often used as a drain cleaner, can be bought from Makro for R75.

That quantity is the exact amount needed to produce 80 litres of biodiesel.

The table below shows the estimated cost of producing 80 litres of biodiesel using the aforementioned components.

Biodiesel cost estimates Price per 80-litre tank Price per litre Used oil R0.00 R0.00 Methanol R421.00 R5.26 Caustic soda R75.00 R0.94 Total cost R496.00 R6.20

The table above assumes that you can procure the waste oil for free, which is difficult to do in certain parts of the country.

Buying the oil new or even at half its original price will not be an economically sound decision.

At the time of publication, Makro’s price for 20 litres of sunflower oil was R849.95.

Five of these bottles will provide the 100 litres needed but cost R4,249.75.

That would make it over twice as expensive as 80 litres of petroleum diesel, even before factoring in methanol and caustic soda.

A first-hand account

Although some kits can get you off to a quick start, they are not required.

MyBroadband recently spoke to a farmer in Botswana who told us that assembling the necessary equipment in the correct configuration would be easily doable for someone with modest handyman skills.

That would come at a fraction of the cost of an off-the-shelf kit.

The farmer used to be able to make about 15 litres of useable biodiesel every evening with used cooking oil from restaurants, even after a full day’s work in his previous capacity as orthotist at a public hospital.

While his financial situation has now allowed him to stop spending time on the endeavour, he still has fond memories of the experience and its benefits.

He said when he had made his own biodiesel, the total cost was easily around R5 or R6 cheaper per litre than diesel from a fuel station.

With the rise in costs of methanol due to its use in the Covid-19 pandemic, he estimated that saving would have shrunk to about R1.

The price of methanol has since normalised, but it is still the most expensive ingredient in the recipe.

He said the one drawback of using biodiesel was the smell of the “uncleaned” product.

While using biodiesel in “unwashed” form won’t damage your engine, you might notice the smell of used cooking oil — often with a hint of fish and chips — while your car is stationary and the engine is running.

That can be eliminated if you do the final washing step.

It is important to note that legally manufacturing biodiesel in South Africa requires registration with Sars, whether for commercial or non-commercial use.

However, non-commercial producers are exempted from paying excise duty, basic fuel levy, or the road accident fund levy on their biodiesel. Commercial manufacturers still get a 50% rebate on the basic fuel levy.