Electric vs petrol vs diesel — cheapest fuel from Joburg to Cape Town

Driving an electric vehicle (EV) from Johannesburg to Cape Town is slightly cheaper than using a petrol-powered equivalent, but diesel is the most affordable option by far.

That is based on analysing recharging and refuelling costs for the 1,400km trip between South Africa’s two biggest cities when using the BMW iX3, BMW X3 petrol and diesel models, and the Volvo XC40 electric and petrol models.

Although some people might think it is impossible to drive hundreds of kilometres in South Africa with an electric car, the country has numerous fast charging stations along major routes that can support such trips.

The biggest provider of these charging stations is Alviva-owned GridCars, which counts over 350 charging stations on its network.

MyBroadband’s previous comparison in December 2022 found it was substantially cheaper to use an electric car to travel from Johannesburg to Cape Town than a similarly-specced petrol model.

However, since that analysis, GridCars has increased the prices of electricity from its rapid charging public DC stations from R5.88 to R7.35, the first jump in several years, while household electricity tariffs have also increased well above the rate of inflation.

At the same time, petrol and diesel prices have decreased slightly.

For our latest comparison, we used two electric SUVs in South Africa — the BMW iX3 and Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge — with petrol or diesel-powered equivalents.

These two cars are among the more affordable EVs on the market and offer enough range and space to consider use over longer distances, particularly for couples or small families.

To calculate how much electricity we would need to get them from Johannesburg to Cape Town, we used real-world test results from Norwegian car reviewer Bjørn Nyland, well-known in the EV community for his extensive hands-on tests.

Nyland found that the BMW iX3 could reliably travel 318km of range on its 74kWh of useable battery capacity, while the Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge could cover 288km on its 75kWh pack.

That is when driving at an average speed of 120km/h on a cool day in Europe.

The figures could be slightly better in South Africa’s higher temperatures but might also worsen if it gets very hot.

Using Nyland’s findings, we calculated that 326kWh of electricity would be required for the BMW and 364kWh for the Volvo when travelling along the N1 between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The first full charge of each car could be done at home before the trip using AC charging.

In Johannesburg, a kWh of prepaid electricity costs R3.15 on the most expensive Block 3 tariff.

If you are an EV owner, you will likely be using lots of electricity from your home every month, which is why we used this tariff.

Based on this number, the first full charge of the iX3 and XC40 would cost R233.22 and R236.36, respectively.

That cost would be zero if you could charge your car using only a solar power system.

While it’s possible to do cheaper AC charging on the road, DC charging is much faster and preferable if you don’t want to spend several hours at each stop.

Both the iX3 and XC40 can recharge from 10 to 80% in less than 40 minutes at a 150kW charging station.

Doing the same at the fastest 22kW AC charging station would take around three hours.

DC charging with enough power for the remaining kWh would cost R1,850.63 in the BMW iX3 and R2,128.44 in the Volvo.

For calculating the fuel costs of the petrol and diesel-powered equivalents, we used extra-urban fuel consumption figures.

With petrol or diesel cars, consumption is generally better on long-distance routes with less braking and higher average speeds.

In contrast, electric cars perform at their best in urban areas because they use regenerative braking.

This technology uses electric motors that leverage the kinetic energy created when a car slows down to put more juice in the battery.

The same can be said for hybrid models, although here the difference is less significant as the car has a regular engine to tap into over long distances.

For the petrol models, we used the July inland retail price of R22.46 for unleaded 95 and calculated the BMW’s fuel would cost R2,111.24, while the XC40’s would be R2,484.08.

While the XC40 model we chose had relatively high fuel consumption, it should be noted it comes with all-wheel drive, just like its electric version.

Diesel steals the show

The sole comparable diesel model we used — the BMW X3 sDrive20d — would cost roughly R1,595.51 to refill for the 1,400km distance.

That was calculated using the wholesale price of 50ppm diesel in July 2023 and adding a reasonable 15% margin.

At a speed of 120km/h, the X3 sDrive20d should be able to manage 20 kilometres on a litre, or 5 litres per 100km.

What might surprise some is that driving a diesel car in South Africa is currently better for the environment than using an EV — if you only charge the latter from grid power.

That is because most of South Africa’s electricity comes from coal.

This quickly changes if you primarily charge your electric car from a solar power system.

South Africa’s grid is also expected to embrace more renewables in the future, which should help further reduce the impact of electric car charging.

The table below compares the prices of recharging or filling up the electric, petrol, and diesel cars we considered in our comparison, from cheapest to most expensive.

Electric cars versus petrol cars — Joburg to Cape Town — 120km/h Model Rand per kilometre Estimated range on single charge/tank refill Estimated total consumption Total cost starting fully charged/filled Number of stops BMW X3 sDrive20d (diesel) R1.14 1,360km 70 litres R1,595.51 1 BMW iX3 (EV) R1.49 318km 326kWh R2,083.85 4 BMW X3 sDrive20i (petrol) R1.51 910km 94 litres R2,111.24 1 Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge Twin (EV) R1.69 288km 364kWh R2,364.80 5 Volvo XC40 B5 AWD (petrol) R1.77 915km 111 litres R2,484.08 1

While we tried to pick the cars closest in comfort and design specification to the electric models, it should be noted that the EVs have substantially more power.

When stacked up against vehicles with similar performance, EVs typically wipe the floor in terms of efficiency.

For example, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ boasts 245kW of output and 565Nm of torque.

The closest Mercedes-Benz model in terms of these numbers is the S-class S350d L, with 210kW power and 600Nm.

Despite running on diesel and having less power, the latter costs around R1.50 to drive per kilometre, compared to R1.21 for the EV equivalent.