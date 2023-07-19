Cheapest secondhand electric cars in South Africa — up to 45% cheaper than new

South Africans who are too impatient for the arrival of more affordable electric vehicles (EVs) can save on some of the models currently available by shopping on the secondhand market.

There is a very healthy appetite for used petrol and diesel cars in South Africa.

As of 2021, as many as 2.67 used cars were sold for every new vehicle sale, according to data from one of South Africa’s biggest vehicle classified’s platforms — AutoTrader.

One of the major reasons for this difference is that cars tend to lose their value fairly quickly.

Buying a secondhand means you are likely getting a price closer to what you can sell it for.

The same approach seems to make sense when it comes to EVs.

Many EV sceptics often express unfound concern over the long-term useability of these cars’ large batteries — their most expensive component.

While the technology is still relatively new, researchers expect EV high-voltage batteries to last anywhere from 10 to 20 years before losing enough capacity to necessitate replacement.

Many people with reputable load-shedding backup systems might not be aware that their backup batteries were likely sourced from scrapped EVs in China.

Some might also be unaware that around 95% of the materials in lithium-ion batteries can be recycled and used in new batteries.

As the EV supply chain matures, it is expected that battery prices will continue to drop, which means replacements will also become more affordable over time.

But a recent report from Bloomberg highlighted the potentially devastating long-term impact of high temperatures on EV batteries — which should be of particular concern in South Africa.

The publication likened hot weather to “heart disease” for EVs. However, that only applies when people do not regularly charge the batteries.

In addition to topping up the battery, plugging in an EV can provide enough power to cool the battery to a”healthier” temperature.

That seems to be how South African Shaun Maidment treated his 2016 BMW i3, which recently clocked over 300,000km on its odometer.

Impressively, Maidment told CleanTechnica that the 7-year-old car’s battery had retained 16kWh of its original 18.8kWh useable capacity, a loss of just 15%.

If his driving and charging habits remained the same over the next few years, he should go past 500,000km with over 70% of the battery still being useable.

What you can expect to pay for a used EV

Given that the losses in battery life should be relatively minimal for EVs sold in South Africa in the last ten years, we investigated the secondhand options on AutoTrader.

At the time of our visit to the AutoTrader website, 170 used electric models were for sale.

The cheapest on offer were two BMW i3s — one from 2015 and another from 2016 — each selling for R399,900.

Their prices were around 25% lower than their original price tags bought new in their release years.

That was better than expected for cars between seven and eight years old.

Those interested in the i3 will have to look at the secondhand market, as BMW ended production of South Africa’s first broadly-appealing EV.

One line of EVs that appeared to have depreciated substantially was the Audi e-tron, of which 16 used cars were available on AutoTrader.

The two cheapest distinct models available on AutoTrader had lost 34–35% of their price, despite entering the market last year and only having a few thousand kilometres on their odometers.

The e-tron range has received mixed reviews.

Although the e-tron’s driving experience and comfort received praise, it is substantially less energy efficient than the competition, leading to relatively poor range.

Starting prices for the electric Audis are also substantially higher than those of its traditional rivals — BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

This price reduction is even more striking because Audis tend to retain at least 75% of their value within the first five years of original purchase.

While the original buyers might now regret their purchase, those interested in a used e-tron could score a good deal.

The EV model in our top 10 with the worst drop in value was a 2019 Jaguar i-Pace, selling for 45% less than its original price.

However, it has spent significantly more time on the road than the Audis.

Below are the top 10 cheapest secondhand EVs available on AutoTrader at the time of publication

BMW i3 — From R399,900 ( 25% less )

Cheapest models year: 2015 and 2016

Cheapest models odometer readings: 100,500km and 77,000km

Price new (for applicable year models): R532,500

Condition rating: 5/5 and none

Units for sale: 14

Mini Cooper SE — From R579,950 ( 16% less )

Cheapest model year: 2021

Cheapest model odometer reading: 22,000km

Price new (for applicable year models): R686,400

Condition rating: 5/5

Units for sale: 13

Jaguar i-Pace SE AWD — From R957,900 ( 45% less )

Cheapest model year: 2019

Cheapest model odometer reading: 29,000km

Price new (for applicable year models): R1,745,400

Condition rating: None

Units for sale: 10

Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge — From R989,00 ( 8% less )

Cheapest model year: 2023

Cheapest model odometer reading: 2,000km

Price new (for applicable year models): R1,075,000

Condition rating: 5/5

Units for sale: 20

Volvo XC40 P8 recharge Twin — From R1,063,900 ( 11% less )

Cheapest model year: 2022

Cheapest model odometer readings: 10,560km

Price new (for applicable year models): R1,200,000

Condition rating: None

Units for sale: 10

BMW iX3 M Sport — R1,149,000 ( 11% less )

Cheapest model year: 2022

Cheapest model odometer readings: 18,000m

Price new (for applicable year models): R1,290,000

Condition rating: 5/5

Units for sale: 13

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 AMG Line — From R1,299,000 ( 6% more )

Cheapest model year: 2023

Cheapest model odometer readings: 3,000km

Price new (for applicable year models): R1,227,000

Condition rating: 5/5

Units for sale: 4

Audi e-tron 55 Quattro Advanced — R1,299,950 ( 35% less )

Cheapest model year: 2022

Cheapest model odometer reading: 9,500km

Price new (for applicable year models): R1,990,000

Condition rating: None

Units for sale: 37

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic AMG Line — From R1,349,700 ( 6% less )

Cheapest model year: 2023

Cheapest model odometer reading: 2,500km

Price new (for applicable year models): R1,432,000

Condition rating: 5/5

Units for sale: 5

BMW iX xDrive40 — R1,379,900 ( 16% less )