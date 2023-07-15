This is the effect of load-shedding on car insurance premiums — And how to avoid unnecessary claims

With load-shedding constantly plunging the country into darkness, South African car owners face many challenges caused by the recurring power cuts.

For example, drivers must navigate the increased risk of car accidents when robots are not working, or visibility is diminished.

Likewise, car theft is more common when the power is out, as it is easy to break into a car in the dark than when street lights and security systems are active.

It is, therefore, important that South African motorists understand how load-shedding is affecting their car insurance premiums while also knowing how to avoid unnecessary car insurance claims.

MyBroadband spoke to leading car insurance companies Oneplan and Auto & General to learn more.

Oneplan Insurance

Oneplan Car and Household Claims Manager Aubrey Brown told MyBroadband that car theft claims increase significantly during load-shedding due to factors like alarm systems being de-activated and electric fences not working.

Brown explained that this increase in claim volumes has resulted in higher premiums across all car insurance providers.

“Policyholders who previously enjoyed lower premiums because they have disclosed that their car is parked in a secure lot at work or at home will now potentially forfeit the lower premium rate,” said Brown.

“When there is load shedding, a car owner cannot guarantee the safety of their car’s location unless there is an alternative energy source in place to maintain the security measures.”

Brown also explained that load-shedding has increased car accident claims in South Africa and recommended that South Africans prioritise cautious driving when load-shedding is happening.

Examples of this include:

Turn on your car lights during the day to increase your visibility to other drivers.

If you have to park in an area where the lights are out, be particularly vigilant about ensuring your car is locked before walking away.

Adhere to speed limits — it is better to be late than sorry.

Try to stay in your lane on highways and main roads as much as possible.

Don’t get distracted by your smartphone.

Auto & General Insurance

Ricardo Coetzee, the Head of Auto & General, agrees that load-shedding has increased the number of vehicle accidents. To avoid these accidents, Coetzee encourages South Africans to be more vigilant on the roads.

“When street lights and traffic lights are down, motorists should treat all inoperative traffic lights as a four-way stop, and when in doubt, yield to oncoming traffic from the right,’ said Coetzee.

“Do not assume that all other drivers will stop. Exercise extreme vigilance and drive defensively.”

Coetzee also warned South Africans to be aware of their surroundings at all times, and to keep their car doors locked and windows closed.

This is because hijackers and smash-and-grab criminals use the cover of darkness to their advantage.

Coetzee also suggests that South Africans should plan ahead to avoid driving in areas with outages as far as possible, and when they need to drive in the dark, they should reduce their speeds to give themselves extra time to react.