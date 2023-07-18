Aarto won’t work because South Africans are bad drivers — expert

Implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system is set to proceed, but accident expert Craig Proctor-Parker says there is one significant barrier to it working — South African motorists are bad drivers.

In an interview with Cape Talk, Proctor-Parker said the idea of a demerit system isn’t bad. However, he doesn’t believe it would work in South Africa.

“The key issue here is that it’s not that Aarto is not a good system; it’s the systemic problems around that,” said Proctor-Parker.

Citing a recent High Court judgement, Proctor-Parker said a “great deal of keeping safe on the road is a question of sound judgement”.

“That’s from a highly experienced judge. That in itself tells you where the problem is; it’s with us,” he said.

He explained that the problem with safety on South Africa’s roads stems from the ground roots level — poor driver training.

“That’s the greater problem that we have. We need to have that sense of driver training from your learner’s licence through to your driver’s that is far more detailed and far more astute than it currently is,” said Proctor-Parker.

One issue Proctor-Parker didn’t cover during the interview was the number of South African drivers who obtained their learner’s licence and driving permit through corrupt means.

Until you account for all the drivers on the road with unlawfully-obtained licences, it may be premature to conclude that driver training in South Africa is insufficient.

“Aarto is certainly, to be polite, going to be very difficult to bring into place and to operate properly and to have the effect that they are saying it’s going to have,” said Proctor-Parker.

“We can’t just say ‘put thousands of extra police officers there’, and that’s going to correct the problem. It’s far greater than that.”

When asked whether he believes that this means South African motorists are bad drivers, Proctor-Parker said: “Yes, 100%. Absolutely spot on”.

While similar road safety systems have succeeded in Australia and the UK, Proctor-Parker says it is because they are strictly enforced.

“I think in those countries where that kind of system runs where it’s very strictly controlled, I would say yes, it has had an effect,” he said.

“But is that something that’s going to work here? I highly doubt it.”

Last week, the Constitutional Court overturned a Pretoria High Court judgement that found the Aarto Act invalid and unconstitutional.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wrote the apex court’s ruling, stating that the judgement was unanimous.

“In a unanimous judgment written by me, the Constitutional Court has upheld the contentions advanced by the minister of transport, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency [RTIA] and the Road Traffic Management Corporation,” he said.

“This court has concluded in this judgment that Parliament had the competence to pass the Aarto Act.”

The system, which aims to penalise traffic violations, legalise the serving of fines via email, and introduce a demerit system that could result in terminated driver’s licences, has the green light to go ahead as planned.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) brought the case against the Aarto Act.

Outa said just because the ConCourt has declared the law constitutional doesn’t make it practical.

It said the scheme is impractical due to its inability to address the root cause of accidents, the risk of corruption, and “administrative cumbersomeness”.

“Remember, e-toll was legal, yet failed spectacularly,” stated Outa.

