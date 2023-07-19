Tesla Powerwall gets new solar car charging feature

Tesla has launched a new feature for its Powerwall backup power system that allows users to dedicate excess generation from their solar system to charging their electric vehicle (EV).

According to TechCrunch, Tesla started testing the “Charge on Solar” feature with a limited number of customers in May 2023, initially calling it “Drive with Sunshine”.

“Using excess energy to charge your electric vehicle maximises the value of your home’s solar system,” Tesla explained in a new support article about the feature.

Charge on Solar can be enabled via the Tesla app, which also lets users specify their charge limit and location.

“In the Tesla app, Charge on Solar has a sun slider that lets your vehicle charge from any energy source, so you have confidence your vehicle has the range you need for your daily driving needs, even if there isn’t enough excess solar to charge your vehicle,” Tesla said.

“Your vehicle will charge from solar and the grid when your current charge level is below the left sun slider.”

“After your vehicle’s charge level passes the sun slider, your vehicle automatically switches to only charge on excess solar up to your charge limit.”

“Solar power and home loads are variables, so if you ever want to charge faster, you can simply increase the lower charge limit to a desired range.”

Unfortunately, the feature is currently only available to Powerwall owners in the US and Canada. Furthermore, it is only supported for charging Tesla’s own EVs.

MyBroadband recently compared petrol, diesel, and electric charging costs for travelling between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

While electric charging was cheaper than refilling with petrol, diesel generally worked out cheaper than electric when travelling long distances.

However, electric recharging costs could easily beat diesel in most cases if the vehicle owner has a home solar system to recharge the car.

An analysis of Eskom’s proposed time-of-use electricity tariffs showed that EV owners stood to benefit immensely if they charged their cars during off-peak hours — the time when most people have their vehicles parked at home anyway.

We calculated that the cost-per-kilometre of three well-known EVs would be around 11 to 17 cents per kilometre when using only off-peak tariffs, substantially cheaper than their petrol and diesel equivalents.

Even if customers used the most expensive winter peak tariff, their cost per kilometre would be slightly cheaper than petrol.