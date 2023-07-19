What’s Next in Motoring — Mazda Southern Africa MD Craig Roberts on the local launch of the CX-60

In this episode of What’s Next in Motoring with Aki Anastasiou, Craig Roberts — Managing Director of Mazda Southern Africa — discusses the launch of the Mazda CX-60 in South Africa.

Roberts has served as the Managing Director of Mazda Southern Africa for over six years and has spent a further 16 years in the automotive industry.

He previously worked at Volvo Car Group as its National Sales Director for South Africa and then as its Market Area Director — where he was responsible for the markets in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Turkey, and South Africa.

Now, in his MD position at Mazda, Roberts leverages his passion for all things automotive to promote the Mazda brand’s challenger spirit, as well as its reputation for groundbreaking engineering innovation.

The interview

In his What’s Next in Motoring interview, Roberts discusses the launch of the Mazda CX-60 and highlights what makes it special among the range of Mazda vehicles available in South Africa.

Roberts then talks about the target audience of the Mazda CX-60 and why it is the best buy for South Africans shopping for a luxury SUV.

He explains that the Mazda CX-60 will launch with two model options — the Dynamic and the All-Wheel Drive — and unpacks the differences between these vehicles.

Roberts concludes by outlining his sales expectations for the Mazda CX-60 in South Africa.

Watch the full interview with Craig Roberts below.