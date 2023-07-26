Gautrain vs driving — Cheapest option for daily commuters

Commuters who have to travel between Pretoria and Johannesburg for their work will find that using their own car is likely cheaper than opting for the Gautrain, with some caveats.

That is according to an analysis of the latest Gautrain prices and the fuel costs of driving between the two cities with three of South Africa’s most popular passenger vehicles — the Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, and BMW 320d.

The prices of petrol and diesel are currently still hovering well above R20 per litre.

We chose these models because they were among the most fuel-efficient for their types — petrol, hybrid, and diesel.

At the same time, the Gautrain Management Agency recently implemented new prices at the start of June 2023.

Conventionally, the primary benefit of using the Gautrain is not price but convenience.

The service spares you from dealing with the often hectic traffic between Pretoria and Johannesburg in peak commuting periods, saving you time and frustration.

Regardless, we were curious to know how much of a premium — if any — Gautrain users paid over opting to drive between their homes and offices with a car.

To determine this, we calculated the fuel costs of our three chosen cars for the distances they would have to cover from popular residential areas in the City of Tshwane — Hatfield, Menlyn, and Centurion — to prime locations for offices in the City of Joburg — Sandton and Rosebank.

We used their official combined fuel consumption figures to determine these amounts.

While the routes are mainly on a freeway, peak traffic introduces many stop-starts similar to urban driving situations.

The table below breaks down fuel costs for several return trips between Pretoria and Johannesburg using a Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Corolla Cross, and BMW 320d.

Refuelling costs for popular cars between Pretoria and Johannesburg Route Two-way distance BMW 320d Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid Volkswagen Polo 1.2 TSI Centurion <-> Sandton 1944.8km R2,216.39 R1,878.24 R2,052.97 Centurion <-> Rosebank 1,931.6km R2,201.35 R1,865.50 R2,039.04 Hatfield <-> Sandton 2,402.4km R2,737.90 R2,320.19 R2,536.02 Hatfield <-> Rosebank 2,604.8km R2,968.56 R2,515.66 R2,749.68 Menlyn <-> Sandton 2,059.2km R2,346.77 R1,988.73 R2,173.73 Menlyn<-> Rosebank 2,138.4km R2,437.03 R2,065.22 R2,257.34

While the Gautrain has a pay-as-you-go option, there are more cost-effective long-term packages for regular commuters.

These include weekly and monthly products with a set number of trips.

The latter offers 22 return train trips (44 in total) between two of the Gautrain’s nine stations.

When using the Gautrain, you must also factor in the cost of parking and bus rides, if you use these services.

We calculated for two scenarios over four routes — Hatfield and Sandton, Hatfield and Rosebank, Centurion and Sandton, and Centurion and Rosebank.

The first scenario assumes the traveller parked their car at the departing station and uses the bus at the arriving station, and the second assumes you use buses but don’t park.

For peak-time travellers, the costs of both these options will be the same, as the parking price is equal to half the cost of the bus rides.

Regardless of the scenario and route, the Gautrain was more expensive than driving.

To best illustrate this difference, consider the cheapest Gautrain option — off-peak using only buses — works out to R3,133 on the shortest route from Centurion to Sandton station.

The most expensive fuel costs from our comparison above was about R2,969 when using the BMW 320d between Hatfield and Rosebank — a longer route.

The table below shows how much it costs to use the Gautrain in the scenarios explained above between the four routes we assessed.

Refuelling costs for popular cars between Pretoria and Johannesburg Route Monthly product Parking Bus rides Total cost Peak scenario 1

or

Peak scenario 2 Centurion <-> Sandton R2,693 R528

or

R0 R528 or

R1,056 R3,749 Centurion <-> Rosebank R2,805 R528

or

R0 R528 or

R1,056 R3,861 Hatfield <-> Sandton R3,254 R528

or

R0 R528 or

R1,056 R4,310 Hatfield <-> Rosebank R3,379 R528

or

R0 R528 or

R1,056 R4,535 Off-peak using parking and bus at arriving address Centurion <-> Sandton R2,693 R528 R220 R3,441 Centurion <-> Rosebank R2,805 R528 R220 R3,553 Hatfield <-> Sandton R3,254 R528 R220 R4,002 Hatfield <-> Rosebank R3,479 R528 R220 R4,227 Off-peak using only buses Centurion <-> Sandton R2,693 R0 R440 R3,133 Centurion <-> Rosebank R2,805 R0 R440 R3,245 Hatfield <-> Sandton R3,254 R0 R440 R3,694 Hatfield <-> Rosebank R3,479 R0 R440 R3,919

It is important to emphasise that your own experience will vary based on your home and work address.

The benefit of the Gautrain is significantly undercut if you live so far away from the station that your fuel expenses driving to the departing location or time taken via bus become significant contributors.

Of importance here is that we did not factor in the fuel costs that come with driving to and from the parkade.

It should also be noted that our comparison did not consider e-tolls.

Although the system is in the process of being scrapped, Sanral still charges people that pass under the e-toll gantries.

Furthermore, we did not include the potential impact of wear and tear on the cars.

Sars’ latest Travel Logbook guide allows for up to R1.06 maintenance cost per kilometre driven.

That would effectively double the cost of driving a car between our chosen destinations, making it more expensive than using the Gautrain in the long run.