South Africa’s 5-year driver’s licence cards vs the world

South Africa’s driving licence card validity period is relatively short compared to those in 30 other countries, an analysis by MyBroadband has shown.

Many organisations and political parties have called for an extension of the validity period for licence cards.

Among them is the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which has called for the validity period to be doubled to 10 years.

Its research found that the average renewal period across 35 countries was 8.5 years.

Outa believes increasing the validity period would help address the renewal system’s inefficiencies and reduce costs for motorists.

South Africa plans to introduce a new licence card this year or early in 2024.

Former transport minister Fikile Mbalula has stated the validity period of the newly-issued cards would be extended to eight years, although this remains to be confirmed.

The pilot project for the new cards is expected to begin in November 2023 and be completed by the end of March 2024, while the final validity date for the last old licence cards issued will be 31 March 2029.

MyBroadband looked into the validity periods of driver’s licence cards in 30 countries across all the world’s populated continents to see how their policies compared with South Africa’s.

Aside from varying validity periods, many of these countries have different minimum driving ages, testing regimes, and restrictions that take effect once the driver reaches a certain age.

The longest period of validity is enjoyed by citizens of Switzerland, where a licence card never has to be renewed until the driver turns 70.

From then on, the renewal period will range between two and four years, depending on the results of a medical examination at the time of renewal.

In Singapore, the same rule applies up to the age of 65, after which renewal is required every three years.

Another country with a long expiry period is India, where licences are valid for 20 years until the driver turns 50. From then, the card has to be renewed every five years.

Europe also has several countries with long validity periods of 15 years — including Denmark, France, Germany, and Norway.

While these expiry periods might be the envy of South African motorists who have spent hours in queues at driving licence testing centres, it bears mention that there are several countries with shorter validity than five years.

The shortest validity period is in Egypt and Kenya, where drivers can choose between one or three-year licences, with the former being cheaper.

Licence validities were also shorter in certain states in the US.

The maximum validity periods of licences in Argentina, Botswana, Canada, Japan, and Nigeria matched South Africa’s.

However, most countries had longer card validity periods — typically 10 years.

The table below summarises the validity periods of driver’s licences for citizens driving light passenger vehicles in 30 countries.

Countries in yellow have the same or similar validity periods as South Africa, countries in red have shorter periods, and countries in green have longer validity for their licence cards.

Light passenger vehicle driver’s licence cards — South Africa vs the world Country Validity period Age exceptions WHO road deaths ranking per 100,000 people

(Higher number is better, 1st is worst) Argentina 3 or 5 years None 105th Australia 5-10 years Varies by state 158th Belgium 10 years None 154th Botswana 5 years None 48th Brazil 10 years 50-69: 5 years

70+: 3 years 97th Canada 5 years 70-80: pending medical exam every 5 years

80+: pending medical exam 2 years 157th China 6 years 70+: No driving allowed 96th Denmark 15 years 70+: 2 years 169th Egypt 1 or 3 years None 116th France 15 years None 156th Germany 15 years None 170th India 20 years 50+: 5 years 90th Ireland 10 years 75+: 1 or 3 years, depending on medical exam 171st Israel 10 years 70-80: 5 years

80+: 2 years 163th Italy 10 years 50-69: 5 years

70+: 3 years 162nd Japan 5 years 70: 4 years

71+: 3 years 175th Kenya 1 or 3 years None 12th Korea 7 years 75+: 3 years 150th Mexico 3-5 years 60-80: 5 years

80+: 1 year 111th Netherlands 10 years 65-69: Up to 75th birthday

70-74: 5 years

75+: 5 years with medical exam 172th New Zealand 10 years 75-80: 5 years

80: 2 years 127th Nigeria 3 or 5 years None 54th Norway 15 years 80+: 3 years 179th South Africa 5 years None 61st Spain 10 years 65+: 5 years 167th United Arab Emirates 10 years 65+: 3 years 118th United Kingdom 10 years 70+: 3 years 173rd United States of America 4-8 years (mostly the latter) Varies by state 120th Sweden 10 years None 174th Singapore Until 65th birthday 65+: 3 years 181st Switzerland Until 70th birthday 70+: 2-5 years depending on medical exam 180th

As shown in the table above, we also considered the road fatalities in each country to see whether there was any correlation between the validity periods and safety records.

This appeared to confirm there was no relationship.

Switzerland and Singapore, the countries with the longest validity periods, have the 3rd and 4th lowest road death rates, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data.

Conversely, two countries with the worst road death rates — Kenya and Nigeria — had very short renewal periods.

However, India has long-lasting licence cards and the fourth-worst road death rate.

To better understand the overall trend, we created six categories of validity periods — no expiration, 20 years, 15 years, ten years, 7-8 years, five years, and less than five years.

We then calculated the average deaths per 100,000 people from the countries in each category.

We found that countries with a 15-year validity period had the lowest road death rates, followed by those with ten years and then 20 years or more.

The countries with the shortest validity periods tend to have higher average road deaths per 100,000 people.

However, that doesn’t mean there is a correlation (and definitely doesn’t imply any causation), as there are a variety of confounding factors.

For example, countries with lower road deaths are likely to have better law enforcement and less corruption among traffic officials.

The graph below shows the outcome of our comparison of the average road deaths per 100,000 people for the six categories of driving licence validity periods.