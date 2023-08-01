Toyota claims to have made a breakthrough in battery technology that will allow it to create batteries that offer a range of 735 miles (1,183km) on a single charge, DigitalTrends reports.

The carmaker said it also aims to build a battery that will give an electric car up to 900 miles (1,450km) of range.

Toyota says it has simplified the production of solid-state batteries, which until now have been expensive and difficult to manufacture.

Therefore, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have favoured conventional batteries with a porous plastic membrane that allows the liquid electrolyte solution to flow between the cathode and anode.

On the other hand, a solid-state battery ditches the plastic membrane for a separator that also acts as the electrolyte, resulting in a far more energy-dense battery.

This could be a game changer for EV makers, allowing their vehicles to offer a significantly increased range.

Solid-state batteries also charge much faster, meaning there will be less time spent at EV charging stations.

According to Toyota, the first generation of its solid-state batteries will offer 735 miles (1,183km) of range and charge to full in around ten minutes.

The batteries are also safer as they don’t pack the flammable electrolyte solution found in conventional EV batteries.

However, it could still be a long wait before the technology is available, with Toyota saying it plans to release its first cars with the tech by 2028.