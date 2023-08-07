Gauteng residents can now report faulty robots on an app

A new feature on the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport’s #PotholeFixGP App now allows users to report faulty traffic signals.

This is in addition to the application allowing users to report potholes on Gauteng roads.

At least 7,418 potholes have been reported since its launch in 2022.

“The added function is intended to enhance user experience of the people of Gauteng. It is ultimately set up to improve service delivery to the people of Gauteng,” the department said.

“The app can provide a status update of the traffic signal and potholes ranging from reported, assigned to completed.”

“It further allows for checking and verifying whether a reported traffic signal/pothole is on a municipal, provincial or a national (Sanral) road.”

“PotholeFixGP serves to build relationships with motorists/road users, so they become eyes and ears of the Department in keeping road infrastructure conditions conducive for a safe and pleasant driving experience.”

Since its launch, the app has garnered at least 9,250 downloads — a feat that MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says is encouraging.

“We are encouraged by the rising numbers of downloads. The department further urges Gauteng residents to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention,” she said.