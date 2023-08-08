Municipalities could avoid losing millions in speeding fines to Aarto — but you will still get demerit points

Municipalities should still be able to collect fines for some traffic violations once the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act comes into effect.

However, the licence points-demerit system that forms a key part of Aarto will have to apply nationally.

That is the view of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage and the approach that the City of Cape Town is considering it will take from 1 July 2024, the newest implementation date for the controversial road offences system.

Outa recently lost its legal bid to have Aarto declared unconstitutional at the Constitutional Court, South Africa’s apex court.

The ruling caught many by surprise, as the court had overturned a previous decision by the High Court.

However, according to Duvenage, the separation of powers still gives a municipality the right to manage its own traffic violations, from processing them to the collection of revenue.

“The recent ConCourt judgment ruled that it is not unconstitutional for the National Department of Transport to apply Aarto in all municipalities,” Duvenage said.

“The problem is that a driver’s-licence point demerit system applied nationally, does not need to usurp the fine collection process at municipal level.”

“Unfortunately, the authorities did not think about this and designed Aarto to be rigid on this aspect, which is now the cause of the conflict that is about to arise when some municipalities choose to continue with their own traffic fine collections.”

Duvenage said the Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA), the body that will administer the points-demerit system, will have a difficult time — even in court — forcing municipalities to hand this right over.

Duvenage explained that municipalities could refuse to allow the RTIA to manage their traffic violations collection process, on the basis that:

The municipality has the right to apply this competence.

The municipality does not have to relinquish their revenue or part thereof to the national authority.

If they don’t trust the national authority to manage this process, they can’t be forced to “use” them as their revenue collection agency.

Duvenage said if municipalities did not want to amend their bylaws to accommodate Aarto, the transport department would find it difficult to force them to do so.

Duvenage believes it is vital that road traffic offences also be managed on a national level — but this does not extend to the administration of fines.

“There is a national competence that needs to apply, for instance, when it comes to road signage standardisation or a traffic violations points-demerit system, the municipalities need to adhere to the national authority,” Duvenage said.

“But when it comes to enforcing the laws related to traffic safety and laws within their municipal boundaries, this power lies with the municipal police structures.”

“These authorities are paid for by the municipality to keep law and order on their streets, and the revenue collected from these violations goes into the coffers of the municipality, not national governments structures — such as the RTIA,” Duvenage said.

Speeding fines a sore point

Duvenage said traffic fines can be an important revenue source for municipalities, if managed properly.

“From what we can see when analysing local government revenue streams, the category of ‘Fines, Penalties and Forfeits’, of which traffic fines make up the bulk thereof, comprises around 3% of their own revenue generated sources of income.”

“In the case of municipalities that are broke, this can be the difference of being able to pay suppliers or not.”

The municipalities of Johannesburg and Tshwane previously lost out on millions in potential revenue over several months due to the expiry of contracts with speed camera service providers.

Last week, the City of Cape Town’s JP Smith told Cape Talk the metro it would lose a chunk of its revenue if fines within its jurisdiction had to be paid to the RTIA.

“The court ruling clearly says Aarto and national government cannot impose on the city’s legislative mandates,” said Smith.

“Where we have bylaws that are applicable, such as the city’s traffic bylaw, we may choose to use the bylaw provision instead of the national provisions.”

“We will, therefore, give preference to bylaw enforcement through the criminal justice system and then use the Aarto system for certain offences, like, for instance, speeding,” he added.

However, Smith told Moneyweb the city would also consider switching fines for speeding to its own jurisdiction if it found that Aarto was not working.

“If we see the RTIA is struggling with the administration and Aarto does not work, we will adopt bylaws to enforce speed limits as well,” Smith said.

Outa has warned that just because Aarto was valid and constitutional, did not mean it was practical, as it would not address to root causes of accidents, risks of corruption, and “administrative cumbersomeness”.

“Remember, e-toll was legal, yet failed spectacularly,” Outa said.