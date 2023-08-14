Biggest fuel guzzlers in South Africa — up to R3,200 per tank

While many South Africans are focussing on fuel efficiency in their car purchases, there are plenty of cars being sold in the country that could quickly burn a hole in your pocket with their fuel costs.

With South Africa’s economy struggling and inflation sending prices surging, many households are tightening their belts and cutting down expenditures to make ends meet.

One of the major cost drivers has been the increase in fuel prices.

However, many affluent citizens can afford to splurge on vehicles that don’t only come with a hefty initial price tag but cost quite a bit more than the average car to run.

Such cars’ powerful engines tend to consume vast quantities of fuel.

Broadly speaking, there are three categories of fuel guzzlers — sports cars, high-end SUVs, and bakkies.

The thirstiest car in South Africa is the Ferrari Purosangue, which chugs an average of 17.3 litres per 100km, or roughly 5.7km per litre.

That can easily be attributed to its 6-litre engine that puts out 533kW of peak power and 716Nm of torque, accelerating from 0–100km/h in 3.3 seconds.

Its 100-litre tank will cost R2,283 to fill based on the inland unleaded 95 price of R22.83 in August 2023.

The real shocker, however, is that it can only travel 570km on that tank, working out to R4 per kilometre in fuel cost.

While this car last had a price tag of about R9.7 million in February 2023, it may have shot up in recent months due to the weak performance of the rand.

Regarding SUVs, the heaviest fuel consumer is the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan, which slurps 16.6 litres per 100km, or about 6km per litre.

With 442kW of power and 900Nm torque, this high-end SUV is technically also a sports car, with a 0–100km/h acceleration in about 5 seconds, despite weighing over 2.7 tonnes.

However, the SUV that costs the most to refill is the Nissan Patrol 5.6 V8 LE with four-wheel-drive. Its massive 140ℓ tank will cost about R3,196 to fill up.

Lastly, the biggest sipper among South Africa’s bakkies, another popular vehicle class, is the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 double cab with a 4.0-litre V6 engine.

In this guise, the farmer’s favourite gobbles 13.6ℓ/100km, equal to about 7.3km/ℓ. Two of its diesel-powered variants don’t fare much better.

Fortunately, the Land Cruiser 79 double cabs also have large 130ℓ tanks that will help negate the need to head into town to refuel frequently.

Below are the five sports cars, SUVs, and bakkies sold in South Africa with the highest fuel consumption.

For the diesel cars, we used the wholesale price of 50ppm diesel with an added 15% for a profit margin, working out to R23.61 per litre.

Sports cars

Ferrari Purosangue

Price: R9,728,300

R9,728,300 Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 533kW/716Nm

533kW/716Nm Consumption: 17.3 ℓ /100km or 5.7 km/ ℓ

17.3 /100km or 5.7 km/ Tank size: 100 ℓ

100 Range per tank: 570km

570km Cost per tank/km: R2,283 / R4.01

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Price: RPOA

RPOA Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 420kW/850Nm

420kW/850Nm Consumption: 15.7 ℓ /100km or 6.4km/ ℓ

15.7 /100km or 6.4km/ Tank size: 82.5 ℓ

82.5 Range per tank: 528km

528km Cost per tank/km: R1,883 / R3.57

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Price: R6,625,000

R6,625,000 Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 449kW.560Nm

449kW.560Nm Consumption: 14.9 ℓ /100km or 6.7km /ℓ

14.9 /100km or 6.7km Tank size: 80 ℓ

80 Range per tank: 536km

536km Cost per tank/km: R1,826 / R3.41

Bentley Continental GTC Speed Edition 12

Price: R7,350,000

R7,350,000 Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 485kW/900Nm

485kW/900Nm Consumption: 14.3ℓ/100km or 7km/ ℓ

14.3ℓ/100km or 7km/ Tank size: 90ℓ

90ℓ Range per tank: 629km

629km Cost per tank/km: R2,055 / R3.26

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Price: RPOA

RPOA Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 534kW/900Nm

534kW/900Nm Consumption: 14.0 ℓ/ 100km or 7.1km/ ℓ

14.0 100km or 7.1km/ Tank size: 78ℓ

78ℓ Range per tank: 557km

557km Cost per tank/km: R1,781 / R3.20

SUVs

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Price: RPOA

RPOA Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 442kW/900Nm

442kW/900Nm Consumption: 16.6 ℓ /100km or 6km/ ℓ

16.6 /100km or 6km/ Tank size: 90 ℓ

90 Range per tank: 542km

542km Cost per tank/km: R2,055 / R3.79

Nissan Patrol 5.6 V8 LE 4WD

Price: R1,739,000

R1,739,000 Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 298kW/560Nm

298kW/560Nm Consumption: 14.4 ℓ /100km or 6.9km/ ℓ

14.4 /100km or 6.9km/ Tank size: 140ℓ

140ℓ Range per tank: 966km

966km Cost per tank/km: R3,196 / R3.31

Bentley Bentayga

Price: From R5,820,000

From R5,820,000 Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 467kW/900Nm

467kW/900Nm Consumption: 14.3 ℓ /100km or 7km/ ℓ

14.3 /100km or 7km/ Tank size: 85ℓ

85ℓ Range per tank: 594km

594km Cost per tank/km: R1,941 / R3.27

Lamborghini Urus

Price: Starting from R4,550,000

Starting from R4,550,000 Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 490kW/850Nm

490kW/850Nm Consumption: 14.1 ℓ /100km or 7.1km/ ℓ

14.1 /100km or 7.1km/ Tank size: 75ℓ

75ℓ Range per tank: 531km

531km Cost per tank/km: R1,712 / R3.22

Mercedes-Benz AMG G-class G63

Price: R3,962,717

R3,962,717 Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 430kW/850Nm

430kW/850Nm Consumption: 13.1 ℓ /100km or 7.6km/ ℓ

13.1 /100km or 7.6km/ Tank size: 96 litres

96 litres Range per tank: 733km

733km Cost per tank/km: R2,192 / R2.99

Bakkies

Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4.0 V6 double cab

Price: R849,800

R849,800 Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 170kW/360Nm

170kW/360Nm Consumption: 13.6 ℓ /100km or 7.4km/ ℓ

13.6 /100km or 7.4km/ Tank size: 130 ℓ

130 Range per tank: 956km

956km Cost per tank/km: R2,968 / R3.10

Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4.2D double cab

Price: R890,600

R890,600 Fuel type: Diesel

Diesel Power/torque: 96kW/285Nm

96kW/285Nm Consumption: 13.0 ℓ /100km or 7.7km/ ℓ

13.0 /100km or 7.7km/ Tank size: 130 ℓ

130 Range per tank: 1,000km

1,000km Cost per tank/km: R3,069 / R3.07

Ineos Grenadier 3.0T Quartermaster double cab

Price: R1,717,100

R1,717,100 Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 210kW/450Nm

210kW/450Nm Consumption: 12.8 ℓ /100km or 7.8km/ ℓ

12.8 /100km or 7.8km/ Tank size: 90ℓ

90ℓ Range per tank: 703km

703km Cost per tank/km: R2,055 / R2.92

Jeep Gladiator 3.6 Rubicon

Price: R1,329,900

R1,329,900 Fuel type: Petrol

Petrol Power/torque: 209kW/347Nm

209kW/347Nm Consumption: 12.4 ℓ /100km or 8.1km/ ℓ

12.4 /100km or 8.1km/ Tank size: 83 ℓ

83 Range per tank: 669km

669km Cost per tank/km: R1,895 / R2.83

Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4.5D-4D double cab LX V8

Price: R998,500

R998,500 Fuel type: Diesel

Diesel Power/torque: 151kW/430Nm

151kW/430Nm Consumption: 11.9 ℓ /100km or 8.4km/ ℓ

11.9 /100km or 8.4km/ Tank size: 130 ℓ

130 Range per tank: 1,092km

1,092km Cost per tank/km: R3,069 / R2.81

Dishonourable mention — South Africa’s favourite taxi

Toyota Hiace 2.7 Ses-fikile 16-seater