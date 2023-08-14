Biggest fuel guzzlers in South Africa — up to R3,200 per tank

While many South Africans are focussing on fuel efficiency in their car purchases, there are plenty of cars being sold in the country that could quickly burn a hole in your pocket with their fuel costs.
With South Africa’s economy struggling and inflation sending prices surging, many households are tightening their belts and cutting down expenditures to make ends meet.
One of the major cost drivers has been the increase in fuel prices.
However, many affluent citizens can afford to splurge on vehicles that don’t only come with a hefty initial price tag but cost quite a bit more than the average car to run.
Such cars’ powerful engines tend to consume vast quantities of fuel.
Broadly speaking, there are three categories of fuel guzzlers — sports cars, high-end SUVs, and bakkies.
The thirstiest car in South Africa is the Ferrari Purosangue, which chugs an average of 17.3 litres per 100km, or roughly 5.7km per litre.
That can easily be attributed to its 6-litre engine that puts out 533kW of peak power and 716Nm of torque, accelerating from 0–100km/h in 3.3 seconds.
Its 100-litre tank will cost R2,283 to fill based on the inland unleaded 95 price of R22.83 in August 2023.
The real shocker, however, is that it can only travel 570km on that tank, working out to R4 per kilometre in fuel cost.
While this car last had a price tag of about R9.7 million in February 2023, it may have shot up in recent months due to the weak performance of the rand.
Regarding SUVs, the heaviest fuel consumer is the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan, which slurps 16.6 litres per 100km, or about 6km per litre.
With 442kW of power and 900Nm torque, this high-end SUV is technically also a sports car, with a 0–100km/h acceleration in about 5 seconds, despite weighing over 2.7 tonnes.
However, the SUV that costs the most to refill is the Nissan Patrol 5.6 V8 LE with four-wheel-drive. Its massive 140ℓ tank will cost about R3,196 to fill up.
Lastly, the biggest sipper among South Africa’s bakkies, another popular vehicle class, is the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 double cab with a 4.0-litre V6 engine.
In this guise, the farmer’s favourite gobbles 13.6ℓ/100km, equal to about 7.3km/ℓ. Two of its diesel-powered variants don’t fare much better.
Fortunately, the Land Cruiser 79 double cabs also have large 130ℓ tanks that will help negate the need to head into town to refuel frequently.
Below are the five sports cars, SUVs, and bakkies sold in South Africa with the highest fuel consumption.
For the diesel cars, we used the wholesale price of 50ppm diesel with an added 15% for a profit margin, working out to R23.61 per litre.
Sports cars
Ferrari Purosangue
- Price: R9,728,300
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 533kW/716Nm
- Consumption: 17.3ℓ/100km or 5.7 km/ℓ
- Tank size: 100ℓ
- Range per tank: 570km
- Cost per tank/km: R2,283 / R4.01
Rolls-Royce Ghost
- Price: RPOA
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 420kW/850Nm
- Consumption: 15.7ℓ/100km or 6.4km/ℓ
- Tank size: 82.5ℓ
- Range per tank: 528km
- Cost per tank/km: R1,883 / R3.57
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
- Price: R6,625,000
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 449kW.560Nm
- Consumption: 14.9ℓ/100km or 6.7km/ℓ
- Tank size: 80ℓ
- Range per tank: 536km
- Cost per tank/km: R1,826 / R3.41
Bentley Continental GTC Speed Edition 12
- Price: R7,350,000
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 485kW/900Nm
- Consumption: 14.3ℓ/100km or 7km/ℓ
- Tank size: 90ℓ
- Range per tank: 629km
- Cost per tank/km: R2,055 / R3.26
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
- Price: RPOA
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 534kW/900Nm
- Consumption: 14.0ℓ/100km or 7.1km/ℓ
- Tank size: 78ℓ
- Range per tank: 557km
- Cost per tank/km: R1,781 / R3.20
SUVs
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
- Price: RPOA
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 442kW/900Nm
- Consumption: 16.6ℓ/100km or 6km/ℓ
- Tank size: 90ℓ
- Range per tank: 542km
- Cost per tank/km: R2,055 / R3.79
Nissan Patrol 5.6 V8 LE 4WD
- Price: R1,739,000
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 298kW/560Nm
- Consumption: 14.4ℓ/100km or 6.9km/ℓ
- Tank size: 140ℓ
- Range per tank: 966km
- Cost per tank/km: R3,196 / R3.31
Bentley Bentayga
- Price: From R5,820,000
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 467kW/900Nm
- Consumption: 14.3ℓ/100km or 7km/ℓ
- Tank size: 85ℓ
- Range per tank: 594km
- Cost per tank/km: R1,941 / R3.27
Lamborghini Urus
- Price: Starting from R4,550,000
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 490kW/850Nm
- Consumption: 14.1ℓ/100km or 7.1km/ℓ
- Tank size: 75ℓ
- Range per tank: 531km
- Cost per tank/km: R1,712 / R3.22
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-class G63
- Price: R3,962,717
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 430kW/850Nm
- Consumption: 13.1ℓ/100km or 7.6km/ℓ
- Tank size: 96 litres
- Range per tank: 733km
- Cost per tank/km: R2,192 / R2.99
Bakkies
Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4.0 V6 double cab
- Price: R849,800
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 170kW/360Nm
- Consumption: 13.6ℓ/100km or 7.4km/ℓ
- Tank size: 130ℓ
- Range per tank: 956km
- Cost per tank/km: R2,968 / R3.10
Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4.2D double cab
- Price: R890,600
- Fuel type: Diesel
- Power/torque: 96kW/285Nm
- Consumption: 13.0ℓ/100km or 7.7km/ℓ
- Tank size: 130ℓ
- Range per tank: 1,000km
- Cost per tank/km: R3,069 / R3.07
Ineos Grenadier 3.0T Quartermaster double cab
- Price: R1,717,100
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 210kW/450Nm
- Consumption: 12.8ℓ/100km or 7.8km/ℓ
- Tank size: 90ℓ
- Range per tank: 703km
- Cost per tank/km: R2,055 / R2.92
Jeep Gladiator 3.6 Rubicon
- Price: R1,329,900
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 209kW/347Nm
- Consumption: 12.4ℓ/100km or 8.1km/ℓ
- Tank size: 83ℓ
- Range per tank: 669km
- Cost per tank/km: R1,895 / R2.83
Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4.5D-4D double cab LX V8
- Price: R998,500
- Fuel type: Diesel
- Power/torque: 151kW/430Nm
- Consumption: 11.9ℓ/100km or 8.4km/ℓ
- Tank size: 130ℓ
- Range per tank: 1,092km
- Cost per tank/km: R3,069 / R2.81
Dishonourable mention — South Africa’s favourite taxi
Toyota Hiace 2.7 Ses-fikile 16-seater
- Price: R543,900
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Power/torque: 111kW/241Nm
- Consumption: 14.3ℓ/100km or or 7km/ℓ (not factoring in passengers)
- Tank size: 70 litres
- Range per tank: 490km
- Cost per tank/km: R1,598 / R3.26
