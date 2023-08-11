How to lose your driver’s licence under South Africa’s new traffic fine laws

Fully-licenced South African drivers must commit at least three serious violations within a fairly short period to have their licence suspended under the incoming Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act.

The controversial legislation is now set to be in force from July 2024, after the Constitutional Court overturned a previous High Court ruling declaring the Act unconstitutional and invalid.

A core part of the Aarto Act is the introduction of a demerit points system for driving licences, similar to the approach taken in many other jurisdictions — including Australia, parts of Canada and the US, several European countries, and the UK.

Under Aarto, all licences will start with 0 demerit points.

Demerit points are applied once a fine is paid, an enforcement order is issued, or a person charged with a criminal traffic offence is convicted.

Learner drivers can only accumulate up to 6 points before their licences are suspended for three months, while fully-licenced drivers need 15 points for a suspension.

Based on the demerit points set out in the Act, a learner’s licence will be suspended after just one of the most serious violations — including driving with a different class of vehicle than their licence allows.

If they drive without a fully-licenced driver in the car, they will accumulate 5 points. This places a learner driver just one minor infraction — like driving with a broken light lamp or failing to have all passengers wear their seatbelts — from a suspension.

Fully-licenced drivers must commit at least three serious offences to have their licence suspended. Unless these fall under criminal offences, they must occur within three months.

Driving a class of vehicle that falls under a different licence category, failure to licence your car, failure to stop at the command of a traffic officer, and reckless or negligent driving all carry 6 demerit points and are regarded as criminal offences.

Excessive speeding — over 40km/h above the zone’s limit — also gets you 6 demerits.

The table below summarises some of the 2,000 possible infringements/offences under Aarto, ranked from those with the highest number of demerit points to the lowest.